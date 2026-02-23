Racial abuse of Arunachal women in Delhi unacceptable: Meghalaya CM

Shillong, Feb 23 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday strongly condemned the alleged racial abuse of three women from Arunachal Pradesh in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area, describing the incident as “deeply unfortunate” and “completely unacceptable”.

Reacting to the incident, Sangma expressed concern over the safety and dignity of people from the Northeast residing in other parts of the country and called for greater sensitivity and accountability from society and authorities.

Speaking to mediapersons in Shillong, the Chief Minister said, “The recent incident that took place in Malviya Nagar involving our Northeast citizens from Arunachal Pradesh is truly unfortunate. It is something that is unacceptable in today’s society.”

He said the alleged language, words, and behaviour during the incident reflected a disturbing mindset and highlighted the continuing challenges faced by people from the Northeast living outside the region.

“The kind of language that was used, the kind of words that were used, and even the body language was very disturbing and completely unacceptable,” Sangma said.

He emphasised the need for collective efforts to ensure that such incidents are not repeated and that citizens from all regions of the country feel safe, secure, and respected irrespective of where they live.

Sangma also urged the authorities concerned to take the matter seriously and ensure appropriate legal action against those responsible.

He said incidents of racial abuse undermine the spirit of unity, inclusiveness, and diversity that defines India.

The Chief Minister noted that people from the Northeast make significant contributions to the social, cultural, and economic life of cities across the country and must be treated with dignity and respect.

“The Northeast is an integral part of this country, and discrimination of any kind against its people cannot and should not be tolerated,” he said.

The incident in Malviya Nagar has triggered widespread condemnation across the Northeast, with political leaders and civil society organisations demanding strict action against the accused and stronger measures to prevent racial discrimination.

Reiterating his solidarity with the victims, Sangma said governments at both the state and central levels must work in coordination to ensure justice and prevent recurrence of such incidents.

--IANS

tdr/pgh