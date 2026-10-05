Rabbi Shergill: Art has disappeared a little

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Known for belting out hits such as “Bulla Ki Jaana”, “Tere Bin”, “Challa” and “Heer”, singer-songwriter Rabbi Shergill, who a decade ago had said that art was slowly losing space to entertainment, feels little has changed as she said that there is “a little less space for art.”

Talking to IANS about how the landscape of art and entertainment has evolved over the past decade, Shergill reflected on his earlier observation that “art is slowly dying and entertainment is taking its place,” and shared whether he still feels the same way today or believes there has been a change.

“I think this has become a little subjective. My opinion is that, by and large, there is a little less space for art,” said Rabbi, who has been called "Punjabi music's true urban balladeer"

He added: “And I feel that, you can imagine, have you heard any political song in the last 10 years? Have you seen any political film in the last 10 years? So these are some of the questions I think the viewers, the beginners, can answer themselves.”

Sheirgill, whose music has been described variously as rock, Punjabi, with a bani style melody, and sufiana, and semi-Sufi semi-folksy kind of music with a lot of Western arrangements, concluded: “I feel that art has disappeared a little.”

His chartbuster hit "Bullah Ki Jaana" was based on the Kafi poem written by the Punjabi Sufi saint Bulleh Shah.

He lent his voice to Yash Chopra's 2012 romantic film Jab Tak Hai Jaan starring Shah Rukh Khan as she crooned the leading number "Challa" composed by A. R. Rahman and the lyrics penned by Gulzar.

Talking about Jab Tak Hai Jaan, the romantic drama film stars SRK as Samar Anand, a bomb disposal expert for the Indian Army, formerly as a struggling immigrant in London and whirlwind romance with Meera Thappar, based on a diary falls into the hands of Akira Rai, a Discovery Channel documentary filmmaker.

--IANS

dc/