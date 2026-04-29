Raashii Khanna speaks up on the pursuit of her 'Lukkhe' character

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna, who essays the role of Gurbani in the upcoming streaming series 'Lukkhe', has said that for her, the character was about finding the perfect balance between vulnerability and grit.

The trailer of the series was unveiled at the YRF Studios in the Andheri West area of Mumbai on Wednesday. The series is helmed by Himank Gaur, and marks the acting debut of singer-songwriter King.

The narrative builds on intensity and emotion as tensions escalate and the worlds of rap, crime, and relationships collide, spiraling into a gripping tale of revenge, redemption, and high-stakes action.

Talking about her part, Raashii Khanna said, “Playing Gurbani in 'Lukkhe' was a really intense and fulfilling experience. What I found most interesting was how her strength comes from something deeply personal, which shapes every decision she makes. It was about finding that balance between vulnerability and grit. Coming back to work with Prime Video after Farzi felt special, and being part of a story that’s so different in tone made it even more exciting. I am really looking forward to audiences experiencing her journey when the series premieres on Prime Video on May 8".

She further mentioned, "As far as Gurbani is concerned, it is a homecoming for me. I have worked in many languages, but Punjabi is who I am. And Punjabi is who I play. So, I think that has been a very special reason for me that I became her. And I absolutely love my character. You will see, she is a Jati. And you will also see that a Punjabi in all her power. There is so much that she hides. And you will see what unprocessed grief can do to a person".

The series also stars Palak Tiwari, Lakshvir Singh Saran, and Shivankit Singh Parihar in lead roles, alongside Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Shivankit Parihar, Yograj Singh, and Ayesha Raza Mishra in pivotal roles.

King, who plays MC Badnaam in Lukkhe, shared, “Stepping into Lukkhe as MC Badnaam has been a defining moment for me, as it marks my debut as an actor and my first experience in long-format storytelling. What drew me in was how real his hunger and need to be heard felt. It’s something I connect with as an artist. Bringing music into his journey made the experience even more personal. The entire cast and team brought great energy, and I am excited for audiences to see this different side of me".

Palak Tiwari said, “Sanober’s journey felt very real to me. She's trying to find her place again, while dealing with both strength and vulnerability. I really enjoyed exploring those emotions, especially how music becomes her support through everything she goes through. It was also my first time working with Prime Video, and the whole experience felt new and creatively satisfying. Being part of a story that has both intense and heartfelt moments, along with a team that brought so much honesty to it, made this journey truly memorable".

Produced by Vipul D. Shah and Rajesh Bahl under the banners of Optimystix Entertainment and White Guerrilla LLP, the series is directed by Himank Gaur and created and executive produced by Deobjit Das Purkayastha and Agrim Joshi. The series is set to premiere on May 8 on Prime Video.

--IANS

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