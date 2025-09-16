Raashii Khanna reveals her quirky triangle love on sets of ‘Telusu Kada’

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna, who is currently shooting for her next, “Telusu Kada,” shared a lighthearted post on social media, revealing the only triangle she truly loves.

The actress humorously described it as “me, mirror & the burger,” giving a peek into her playful side. Taking to her Instagram handle, Raashii, on Tuesday, posted a couple of her photos from the makeup room and captioned them as, “The only triangle I like is me, mirror & the burger. #telusukada.”

In the images, the ‘Tholi Prema’ actress is seen taking mirror selfies while her team styles her hair. In some shots, she is holding her phone as she captures close-up selfies. In one picture, Raashii is seen holding a plate of burgers while clicking the photo.

Yesterday, actress Raashii Khanna described her experience working alongside Pawan Kalyan in Ustaad Bhagat Singh as a “true honour.” In her latest post, she expressed excitement and gratitude for being part of the highly anticipated project. Sharing a selfie on her Instagram handle, the Sabarmati Report actress revealed that Pawan Kalyan had wrapped up the shoot. In the image, Khanna was seen smiling as Pawan clicked the selfie.

For the caption, the ‘Sabarmati Report’ actress wrote, “It’s a wrap for @pawankalyan garu for #ustaadbhagatsingh It has been amazing sharing this film with him, a true honour and a memory I’ll always cherish.”

“Telusu Kada,” the upcoming Telugu-language romantic comedy is written and directed by debutant Neeraja Kona. Produced by T. G. Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under People Media Factory, the film also stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda, and Srinidhi Shetty in lead roles. Music for the project is composed by Thaman S. The film is slated for release on 17 October 2025.

The film was officially launched with a muhurat ceremony in Hyderabad on 18 October 2023. The event was attended by the cast and crew, along with notable figures from Telugu cinema, including Nani, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Nithiin.

--IANS

ps/