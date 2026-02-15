Raashii Khanna devotes a heartfelt melody this Maha Shivratri with ‘Shiv Kailashon Ke Waasi’

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna offered a heartfelt tribute to Lord Shiva with her soulful rendition of “Shiv Kailashon Ke Waasi.”

Crooned by the 'Farzi' actress from a place of faith and gratitude, Raashii shared the devotional bhajan on social media with a heartfelt note, captioning, “On this divine day, I offer Shiv Kailashon Ke Waasi as my prayer to Mahadev, sung from a place of faith, surrender, and gratitude.

A dream close to my heart, I share it with you as an offering, with the hope that it brings calm, strength, and blessings. Har Har Mahadev (sic).”

"Music Composer & Producer: @tanishqseth_ @sparshmsic @jehys.music...Background...Vocals: @jehys.music, @drishtisharrma...Flute: @tramusicood...Mixed & Mastered at: @freshlimestudio, Delhi Mix & Master...Engineers: @sparshmsic @jehys.music @tanishqseth_ @vampiremuzic...Album art: killion007...Directed & Shot by Soham Sutar @soham_sutar...Music Supervision: Vedansh Shashvat Mishra (Collective Artists Network)", she added, revealing some more details about the bhajan in the caption.

“Shiv Kailashon Ke Waasi” is a reverent invocation of Mahadev, the cosmic force who resides in the serenity of Mount Kailash, symbolising the destruction of ego, inner awakening, and transcendence.

Talking about Raashii's professional commitments, she will soon be a part of "Ustaad Bhagat Singh" opposite Pawan Kalyan.

Backed under the prestigious banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the project will also have Sreeleela, Parthiban, KS Ravikumar, Ramky, Nawab Shah, Avinash (of KGF fame), Gauthami, Naga Mahesh, and Temper Vamsi in key roles, along with others.

Made under the direction of Harish Shankar', "Ustaad Bhagat Singh" marks Raashii’s first-onscreen pairing with Pawan Kalyan.

She recently commenced dubbing for the movie in which Raashii will be essaying an important character called Shloka.

Moreover, Raashii's lineup further includes "Farzi 2" with Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, "Talakhon Mein Ek" alongside Vikrant Massey, and the thriller named "Bridge", co-starring R. Madhavan.

She also has an untitled drama with Akshay Kumar in her kitty.

--IANS

pm/