R. Madhavan wishes wife Sarita on anniversary: There’s not one moment I would want to change

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) As they have completed 26 years of marital bliss, actor R. Madhavan wished the love of his life Sarita Birje and said that there is not one moment he would want to change or live any other way.

Madhavan took to Instagram on Friday early morning, where he shared a close up image of his wife. In the picture, Sarita is seen smiling at the camera lens.

“To the woman who has given me everything I have ever wanted… In 26 years of marriage and 33 years of knowing each other, there is not one moment I would want to change or live any other way,” Madhavan wrote.

The actor said that he has nothing else to wish for as he is blessed to have Sarita in his life.

He added: “You have given me so much that I don’t know what else to wish for. I am the one who is most blessed. Happy anniversary, my love. @msaru15.”

Madhavan and Sarita met during a workshop in 1991. The two got married in 1999, before the actor stepped into mainstream cinema.

Sarita even turned costume designer in a few of Madhavan's films, most notably for Guru En Aalu. The couple welcomed their son Vedaant Madhavan, who is now an international swimmer, in 2005.

Talking about the actor’s recent work, Madhavan, who made his debut with filmmaker Mani Ratnam's romantic drama Alai Payuthey in 2000, was last seen in “Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh,” a historical courtroom drama film directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday.

A spiritual sequel to the historical action film Kesari, the plot is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, centred around C. Sankaran Nair and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

--IANS

dc/