December 21, 2025 11:41 AM हिंदी

Ashes: Nathan Lyon ruled out of remainder of Adelaide Test with hamstring injury

Adelaide, Dec 21 (IANS) Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has been ruled out of the remainder of the third Ashes Test due to hamstring injury. The injury also puts him in doubt in the remainder of the series.

Lyon, 38, grabbed his right hamstring after diving to save a ball at fine leg, but he came up cautiously and signaled to the dressing room almost after.

After a quick conversation with Marnus Labuschagne, who gave him a pat on the back, he left the field of play at fine leg and limped to the changing rooms. Before the lunch break on the fifth day, he was observed on crutches to leave Adelaide Oval for an injury scan.

He would no longer participate in the game, according to a Cricket Australia representative. This is the not the first time Lyon has suffered injury like this.

While chasing a ball on the field at Lord's in the second Test of the 2023 Ashes, Lyon sustained a right calf injury that ended the series for him.

Lyon had taken five crucial wickets during the third Test, including three in the second innings.

There will be an intriguing selection debate regarding Australia's specialist spinner if Lyon is unable to play in the fourth Test in Melbourne.

Australia's No. 2 Test spinner, left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann is on the team's contract list and has travelled to the West Indies. However, in spin-friendly conditions abroad, he serves as Lyon's complementary second spinner. In recent years, offspin has outperformed left-arm orthodox in Australian conditions. Due to injuries and Australia's white-ball duty, Kuhnemann has only participated in two Sheffield Shield games this season, taking four wickets at 36.

Veteran off spinner, Todd Murphy who has played seven Test including three Ashes is also in line to replace Lyon.

--IANS

hs/

