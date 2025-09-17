R. Madhavan recalls PM Modi recognising him in Nambi Narayanan’s look for ‘Rocketry’

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on Wednesday, actor R. Madhavan took a trip down memory lane and shared a heartwarming anecdote about the impactful leader, recalling how the PM’s attentiveness left him stunned during his preparations for the film “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.”

Taking to X, Madhavan said that the moment came soon after the release of the blockbuster “Uri: The Surgical Strike”, when PM Modi was visiting Mumbai for an event attended by several members of the film fraternity.

He wrote: “#MYMODISTORY When I was preparing for my movie Rocketry, I got a personal experience of Modi ji’s extraordinary attentiveness. This was right after Uri had released and became a huge success.”

“Modi ji was visiting Mumbai for an event at the, where a lot of people from the film fraternity had gathered. Everyone was eager to meet him and click pictures. I was there too — but not as myself.”

Madhavan said that he was in “full look of the great scientist Nambi Narayan ji, whom I was portraying as the lead role.”

“With a big beard and full makeup, I genuinely doubted whether Modi ji would even recognize me. To my absolute surprise, the moment he saw me, he said, “Madhavan ji, you look like Nambi Narayan. Has the shooting of the film started?” I was stunned.”

“Here was the Prime Minister of India, burdened with the responsibilities of the nation and the world, yet he not only recognized me instantly but also remembered exactly what I was working on, despite my drastically different appearance.”

Madhavan recalled that it was for the very first time, he took a “selfie” with the iconic leader.

“Coincidentally, both of us had similar beards at the time. It remains one of my most cherished memories—because it showed me that @NarendraModi ji is not just a leader of vision, but a human being who notices, remembers, and values people in the most personal way.”

“On your 75th birthday, wishing you the happiest birthday yet and praying for a Wonderful Happy and a Healthy year ahead for you. @narendramodi.”

--IANS

dc/