R Madhavan is unrecognizable as Gopalaswamy Doraiswamy Naidu in the first look teaser of 'G.D.N.'

October 26, 2025 11:49 PM हिंदी

R Madhavan encapsulates Gopalaswamy Doraiswamy Naidu in the first look teaser of 'G.D.N.'

Mumbai Oct 26 (IANS) R Madhavan is all set to grace the screen yet again with the highly anticipated biopic, "G.D.N.". Adding to the hype for the forthcoming flick, the makers have unveiled the first look teaser of the film.

The clip opened with Madhavan as Gopalaswamy Doraiswamy Naidu hard at work in his workshop. His face is initially covered with a welding shield. Later, he removes the shield, and we see Madhavan as Naidu in an aged, bold look with spectacles. Madhavan is hard to recognize in his latest avatar as the 'Edison of India'.

Posting the first look teaser of "G.D.N." on social media, Madhavan penned, "The spirit of G.D.NAIDU is now officially unveiled. A story of unmatched vision, towering ambition, and unwavering resolve. We proudly present the First Look Teaser of G.D.N. (sic)."

The biopic is a cinematic adaptation of the life of Gopalaswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, a self-taught engineer, inventor, and industrialist from Coimbatore. He is credited with single-handedly revolutionizing the Indian industry by developing the country’s first indigenous electric motor. His other inventions include petrol engines, ticket machines, and agricultural equipment.

Recently, Madhavan created a lot of buzz as he treated the netizens with a glimpse from the set of his next. The photo showed the 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actor in a clean-shaven look.

“Another day… another look. Life on set goes on. So very blessed and grateful to have the most extraordinary cast, crew, and wonderful producers. #GDN,” he wrote.

Made under the direction of Krishnakumar Ramakumar, "G.D.N." has been backed by Varghese Moolan Pictures in association with Tricolour Films.

Aside from Madhavan, the project will also see Priyamani, Jayaram, and Yogi Babu in significant roles, along with others. Govind Vasantha has provided the tunes for the biopic.

In addition to "G.D.N.", Madhavan also has "De De Pyaar De 2" alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in his kitty.

--IANS

pm/

