R Madhavan arrives for the 'G.D.N' shoot in style, says 'what better way...'

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) R Madhavan is presently busy shooting the highly anticipated biopic for Gopalaswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, the Indian technical designer and industrial pioneer. 

As he is filming the last schedule of the movie abroad, Madhavan treated the fans with a glimpse of the shoot diaries on social media.

He dropped a video on his IG which shows Madhavan arriving at the shoot location on a highly advanced Honda Goldwing Sports touring bike.

As he stops, the '3 Idiots' actor said, "Best way to come to the shoot for a film on G. D Naidu sir. What do you think?" and then rides along laughing.

Dropping the clip on social media, he wrote, "#GDN .. LAST SCHEDULE ABROAD (sic). (Hug, red heart, and praying hands emojis."

In October, the makers unveiled the first look teaser of the film.

The clip showed Madhavan transformed as Gopalaswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, hard at work in his workshop. In the beginning, his face is covered with a welding shield. However, he later removes the shield and appears in an aged, bold avatar with spectacles as the 'Edison of India'.

Dropping the first look teaser of "G.D.N." on the photo-sharing app, Madhavan shared the caption, "The spirit of G.D.NAIDU is now officially unveiled. A story of unmatched vision, towering ambition, and unwavering resolve. We proudly present the First Look Teaser of G.D.N. (sic)."

"G.D.N." chronicles the life of Gopalaswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, who was a self-taught engineer, inventor, and industrialist from Coimbatore. He is known for revolutionizing the Indian industry by developing the country’s first indigenous electric motor. Some of his other inventions include petrol engines, ticket machines, and agricultural equipment.

Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, "G.D.N." has been backed by Varghese Moolan Pictures in collaboration with Tricolour Films.

The core cast of the drama includes Priyamani, Jayaram, and Yogi Babu in key roles, along with others.

--IANS

pm/

