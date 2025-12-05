2nd Test: 'He justified his selection,' says Vaughan after Jacks takes a one-handed blinder to dismiss Smith

Brisbane, Dec 5 (IANS) Former England captain Michael Vaughan has heaped praise on Will Jacks after the off-spinner produced one of the best catches in Ashes history with his absolute screamer to dismiss Australia captain Steve Smith on Day 2 of the pink-ball Ashes Test here at the Gabba on Friday.

Smith played an unconvincing pull shot off Brydan Carse to fine backward square, where Jacks has a lot of ground to make up and not much time to do it in, but he dived to his right to claim a stunning one-handed blinder, and the Aussie skipper headed back to the hut for 61.

"This is as good a catch as I've ever seen. Oh my word! It doesn't get any better than that; that's an incredible piece of movement from Jacks. We're seeing Australia do what England normally do with the bat in hand, error after error."

Jacks returned to the Test arena after a three-year absence when England called him for the pink-ball game to replace injured Mark Wood, who has been ruled out with a troublesome left knee. "I reckon Will Jacks has justified his selection after that catch. He doesn't need to do anything else in the game, really," Vaughan added.

Former Australian pacer Damien Fleming was also full of praise for Jacks' presence of mind in completing a one-handed blinder and called it "one of the best catches he's ever seen."

"He had to dive, and then to have the presence of mind and not touch the turf," Fleming said on SEN Cricket. "This game has been turned on its head. Australia have paid their brain bills with the bat. They have given away their wicket there, and England are back in this! This is real Test cricket. That was a phenomenal catch."

England spinner Jack Leach added, "Oh my word! What a grab from Will Jacks. This is huge for England, and where momentum can start to swing back."

After England bowled out for 334, Australia responded well with the bat, with three batters bringing up half-centuries, including Jake Weatherald, who made his maiden Test 50. The hosts are currently at 349/6, leading England by 18 runs with four wickets in hand.

--IANS

bc/bsk/