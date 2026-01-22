R-Day NCC camp: Cadets from 21 friendly countries explore India

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) The Republic Day Camp of NCC saw a new flavour with cadets from 21 friendly countries visiting the DG NCC Camp under the esteemed Youth Exchange Programme and the Indian cadets joining the ‘At Home event’ hosted by the Corps chief.

The 195 delegates visited the Flag Area and Hall of Fame, wherein they were acquainted with various initiatives of the Government of India and the role of NCC as an active Nation Building Youth Organisation, said an official.

The foreign cadets also visited India Gate and National War Memorial and were enlightened about the Valour and Sacrifice of the fallen soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces, he said.

In a related development, NCC cadets attending the R-Day Camp were invited to the residence of the Director General of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Lt Gen Virendra Vats, for the ‘At Home’ event.

“The cadets were received with warmth and cordiality by the DG NCC and other officers, which immediately created a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. The entire event was marked by joy and enthusiasm, with cadets seen smiling and thoroughly enjoying the occasion, making it a truly memorable experience for them,” said an official on the Corps’ social media handle.

The Director General NCC interacted with the cadets and took keen interest in understanding their experiences, training and overall impressions of RDC-2026, further strengthening the bond between the leadership and the young cadets, it said.

Earlier on Monday, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi visited the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2026, inspiring the participants to uphold the ethos of unity, discipline and integrity and lead a life dedicated to the nation.

Admiral Tripathi was accorded the Guard of Honour on his arrival by NCC cadets drawn from the Army, Navy and the Air Force wings.

He noted the exemplary contribution of nearly 72,000 NCC cadets in civil defence efforts during Operation Sindoor.

Admiral Tripathi appreciated the new and innovative training measures adopted by NCC, including initiatives related to drone operations and cyber awareness.

"India's youth are a force for global good," quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief of Naval Staff expressed his faith in the youth to shape Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He reaffirmed the Indian Navy's commitment to supporting NCC cadets for training through initiatives like Puneet Sagar Abhiyan, specialised training camps like All India Nausainik Camp, hands-on exposure to seamanship, sailing and yachting, ship attachments, overseas deployments, and educational visits to Indian Navy ships, submarines and shores.

--IANS

rch/dpb