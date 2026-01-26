R-Day: Delhi Police deploy over 30,000 personnel, AI surveillance tools for security

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Delhi Police has placed the national capital under an extensive security blanket ahead of Republic Day, deploying more than 30,000 personnel across the city as part of a multi-tier security arrangement, officials said.

Nearly 10,000 police personnel have been stationed in the New Delhi district alone, which houses the ceremonial parade route and several high-security installations.

Additional Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahala said elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the celebrations.

To ensure the safety and security of the Republic Day festivities, around 10,000 police officers are stationed in the New Delhi region. Checkpoints, barricades, and all standard operating protocols have been established.

He added that all officers and staff have been briefed in detail about deployment plans, location-specific duties and emergency response measures. Rehearsals and drills have already been conducted to ensure readiness.

Mahala said that over 3,000 CCTV cameras with advanced video analytics and Facial Recognition System (FRS) capabilities have been installed throughout the New Delhi area, including along the parade route and nearby locations.

According to him, the live footage from these cameras is being monitored round the clock through more than 30 control rooms, which are being operated by nearly 150 trained personnel.

Police personnel deployed on the ground are also equipped with AI-enabled glasses integrated with facial recognition and video analytics technology.

"These AI glasses, manufactured in India, are linked in real-time to police databases containing information on criminals, suspects, and proclaimed offenders. If a face matches in a crowded place, it can be identified instantly, enabling swift intervention," Mahala said.

Officials said the security framework includes multiple layers of barricading, rigorous checking and frisking at all designated entry points, and strict access control along the parade route and adjoining areas.

To further enhance surveillance and mobility, mobile monitoring vehicles equipped with FRS technology have been strategically positioned across the city.

Sniper teams have also been deployed on thousands of rooftops in New Delhi, North Delhi and Central Delhi districts as part of the heightened alert.

Deputy commissioners of police have carried out detailed route inspections and anti-sabotage checks, while security has been intensified in crowded areas such as markets, bus terminals, metro stations and railway stations across Delhi.

Police are also conducting tenant and domestic help verification drives as part of the overall security exercise.

An officer said coordination meetings have been held with police forces of neighbouring states to ensure seamless intelligence sharing, coordination and preparedness during the national event.

The Additional Commissioner of Police urged citizens to follow security advisories and avoid carrying prohibited items strictly.

He also said the seating enclosures have been named after rivers and advised visitors to be aware of their designated enclosure, approach road and entry gate to avoid inconvenience.

