Quite disappointing, I deserve a lot better: Karun Nair on being dropped from West Indies Tests

Shimoga, Oct 27 (IANS) Karun Nair was quite vocal about his non-selection in India’s squad for the recently concluded home Test series against the West Indies and said that he had been looking forward to making the team. The Karnataka batter expressed disappointment with the team’s decision to drop him, claiming he deserved much better.

Nair recently featured in his domestic team’s Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra, scoring 73 and 8 in the two innings. He is currently playing in his team’s second Ranji fixture against Goa, which is underway at the KSCA Navule Stadium in Shimoga.

Ahead of the match, Nair spoke to reporters at the venue and admitted that he was disheartened to be dropped from the squad after a turbulent England tour.

"It's quite disappointing (being dropped), but I know that I deserve to be there after the last two years (in domestic cricket). People might have their opinions, but personally, my opinion is that I deserve a lot better. Few individuals in the team have had good conversations with me about how they feel, and that's about it,” Nair said.

“All I can do is keep scoring runs, that's my job. There's nothing much for me to say. I just keep telling myself that I deserve more than a series. That's all I can tell myself, and not let that go into my head. All I want to do is to play for the country. That's the only target. If you're not able to do that, the next thing would be to try and win games for the side I'm playing for," he added.

Nair stood by his words and scored an impressive 174 not out in the first innings after Karnataka were put to bat first. His innings included 14 fours and three sixes as he batted at a strike rate of 65.16.

Nair was the last man standing as Karnataka were bowled out for 371 in 110.1 overs.

