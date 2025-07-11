July 11, 2025 7:19 PM हिंदी

Quantum readiness is a strategic imperative for India: S. Krishnan

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Quantum readiness is a strategic imperative as we prepare for the disruptive potential of quantum technologies especially in cybersecurity, S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, said on Friday.

He was addressing at the launch of a whitepaper titled “Transitioning to Quantum Cyber Readiness” by IT Ministry’s Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and cybersecurity firm SISA here.

Krishnan emphasised that as we go through the digital, AI and quantum transformations across sectors, “the need is to start building resilience in the ICT infrastructures well in time with clarity and agility. This white paper provides the right ingredients for the same”.

Highlighting the importance of this initiative, Dr. Sanjay Bahl, Director General of CERT-In, stated that “CERT-In recognises that quantum computing will fundamentally change the threat landscape.

“We must evolve our security frameworks today to protect India's expanding digital infrastructure tomorrow. This partnership with SISA demonstrates the importance of public private collaboration between private-sector innovation and governments strategic initiatives. We welcome such partnerships to build national preparedness,” he noted.

As India advances its leadership in digital innovation, the whitepaper serves as a strategic learning guide to help organizations understand, anticipate, and respond to the emerging risks of quantum computing.

Designed with the unique needs of regulated sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, and government in mind, it combines practical technical recommendations with a broader call to foster a culture of proactive security and resilience, equipping organisations to navigate the quantum horizon with confidence.

Dharshan Shanthamurthy, CEO and Founder of SISA, underscored the significance of the shift.

“Quantum computing represents the single greatest shift in cybersecurity in over three decades. What we are dealing with is not just a faster computer but a complete redefinition of computational boundaries. The systems that we built our digital trust on are vulnerable by design in the quantum context,” said Shanthamurthy.

This is especially critical for countries like India that have leapfrogged into digital-first economies.

“Our skills combined with CERT-In’s strategic approach to proactive cybersecurity and incident response capabilities offers a holistic strategy for safeguarding the future of India’s digital ecosystem. At SISA, we are bringing forensic depth, real-world visibility, and future-proof cryptographic strategies to help enterprises build resilience where it matters most - at the data layer,” he highlighted.

