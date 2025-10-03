Quality, rapid work for Mumbai-Ahmedabad HSR reflects strong India-Japan partnership: Minister

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said that the quality standards and rapid pace of work for the under-construction Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project reflect the strong partnership between India and Japan.

The minister, in a post on X, informed that he visited the High Speed Rail (HSR) site in Surat with Hiromasa Nakano, the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan.

"Visited the Surat HSR site with H.E. @Hiro_NAKANO_today. Witnessed track slab laying and adjustment facility," the minister posted.

"The quality standards and rapid pace of work reflect the strong Bharat–Japan partnership," he added.

Post the site inspection, Vaishnaw and Nakano boarded a Vande Bharat train for Mumbai.

"Travelling with H.E. @Hiro_NAKANO_aboard Vande Bharat Express from Surat to Mumbai," the minister said in a separate post.

The Union Minister for Railways had earlier visited the Surat High Speed Rail Station to review the ongoing construction work and said that work on the Surat–Bilimora section was progressing at a rapid pace.

The civil work at the station had already been completed, while finishing and utility installations were underway, the minister informed.

Sharing details about the project, the Union Minister said that modern and innovative technology was being employed.

During his visit, he highlighted that the track work was advancing swiftly, and the first turnout had been successfully installed at Surat station.

He further noted that the tracks are equipped with roller bearings, ensuring greater safety and smoother running of the bullet train at high speeds.

The Union Minister also stated that the project will cut travel time between Surat and Mumbai to just one hour.

He added that the high-speed rail project will transform connectivity, stimulate economic activity, and turn the Ahmedabad–Mumbai stretch into a vital economic corridor.

The project, he said, will also set new benchmarks in railway technology and redefine the passenger experience.

