PWL: Haryana confident of strong comeback despite loss to Maharashtra

Noida, Jan 24 (IANS) Despite a close 4–5 loss to Maharashtra Kesari in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026, the Haryana Thunders owners remain optimistic about their team’s potential to recover and perform better in the rest of the season.

The franchise management commended the players' fighting spirit, noting that the team fought until the very last bout and final moments, but ultimately fell just short on the day.

After the match, Prerana Banka, a Haryana Thunders co-owner, praised the team's efforts. “Our players fought till the last breath and the final minute. We have very strong players; it was just a bad day for us. We have told the players that they gave their best. Sometimes a close loss is also important for a team so that they continue to stay grounded and hungry,” she said.

Isha Gupta, owner of Haryana Thunders, echoed similar sentiments, stating that the result did not reflect the team’s dedication on the mat.

“Our players fought hard till the end, but it was one of those days where things didn’t go our way. They were naturally a little dejected because we are used to winning our bouts, especially our female wrestlers. However, this match will only make the team stronger, and we have asked them to treat it as a one-off,” she said.

Owner Shreya Parasrampuriya also highlighted the team’s resilience and unwavering determination.

“The team fought till the last minute and never gave up. Winning and losing are part and parcel of sport, and we are confident that Haryana Thunders will come back stronger,” she stated.

With two wins out of three matches, Haryana Thunders are in third place on the points table. The franchise remains hopeful that the team will swiftly regain momentum as the Pro Wrestling League 2026 season advances.

