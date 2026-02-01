PWL 2026: Practising with foreign players helps understand game better, says Maharashtra Kesari’s Manisha Bhanwala

Noida, Feb 1 (IANS) Maharashtra Kesari’s Manisha Bhanwala was named Fighter of the Match for her dominant display in the 57kg women’s category during the Pro Wrestling League 2026 semifinal against Delhi Dangal Warriors. Despite her team’s loss, the 28-year-old said the league provides invaluable exposure and learning opportunities that will help Indian wrestlers prepare for major global tournaments such as the Asian Games and the Olympics.

Delhi Dangal Warriors advanced to the final after edging Maharashtra Kesari 5–4 in a closely contested semi-final at the Noida Indoor Stadium. Anjli gave Delhi an early lead with a 12–4 win in the 62kg women’s bout, but Maharashtra quickly hit back as Manisha Bhanwala delivered a dominant 15–0 technical superiority victory in the 57kg category to level the tie on Saturday.

“Whenever there is competition in India, we play against everyone, and it provides a very good experience. We are also learning a lot from foreign players because when we go abroad, they are the ones we face as opponents. Practising with them helps us understand what needs to be done and how," Manisha told IANS while speaking on the importance of leagues like PWL in preparing for global events like the Asian Games and Olympics.

"Playing in this league helps us identify our mistakes and gives us an idea of what we need to work on. The league is very beneficial,” he said.

When asked about staying and sharing rooms with experienced and some of the top foreign wrestlers, she added, “There are many things we don’t know, and we learn from them. We understand what works best for whom, so staying with them is very beneficial. Everyone stays together and even eats together, which feels good.”

Asked where the match turned, Manisha had a few words to express, concluding, “Perhaps today we were unlucky.”

--IANS

vi/bsk/