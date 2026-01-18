January 18, 2026 3:18 PM हिंदी

PWL 2026: Haryana Thunders register dominant 6-3 win over Dangal Warriors

PWL 2026: Haryana Thunders register dominant 6-3 win over Dangal Warriors (Credit: WFI)

Noida, Jan 18 (IANS) Haryana Thunders maintained their perfect start to the Pro Wrestling League 2026 with a commanding 6–3 win over Delhi Dangal Warriors in Match 5 at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

Riding the momentum from their opening fixture, Haryana delivered a well-rounded performance, blending aggressive technical superiority with disciplined tactical execution to control proceedings for most of the contest.

Despite Delhi Dangal Warriors putting up a tough fight and collecting valuable points, Haryana’s strength across multiple weight categories proved too strong.

The tie began with a tightly fought women’s 76kg bout, where Kajal edged out Anastasia 6–5, giving Haryana an early advantage.

Ankush then asserted his dominance in the men’s 57kg category, registering a convincing 13–3 victory over Shubham to extend Haryana’s lead.

The highlight of the evening came in the women’s 53kg bout, as Yui Susaki delivered a sensational display of speed and precision, overwhelming Saarika 16–0 in just 57 seconds. Her breathtaking performance earned her the Player of the Match award and drew loud applause from the spectators.

Haryana further tightened its hold on the contest when Anirudh Gulia outclassed Ronak Dahiya 13–0 in the men’s 125kg category, displaying complete control throughout the bout.

Neha Sangwan followed with another dominant showing, overpowering Karla Godinez 18–2 in the women’s 57kg category to strengthen Haryana’s position even further.

Delhi Dangal Warriors found some relief through Sujeet Kalkal, who showed composure in a closely contested men’s 65kg bout to defeat Tumur Tulga 2–1. Turan Bayramov also impressed for Delhi with a commanding 8–0 win over Parvinder Singh in the men’s 74kg category, keeping the tie competitive.

However, Haryana sealed the contest decisively when Iryna Koliadenko cruised to a comprehensive 13–0 victory over Anjali in the women’s 62kg bout.

The final men’s 86kg contest was awarded to Delhi Dangal Warriors after Ashirov Ashraf was declared unfit to compete, handing the win to Vafeipour.

With two wins from two matches, Haryana Thunders remain firmly placed near the top of the standings. They will next face Maharashtra Kesari on January 23 in their third outing of the PWL 2026 season.

--IANS

sds/

LATEST NEWS

WPL 2026: Gautami targets statement performances for RCB after whirlwind journey

WPL 2026: Gautami targets statement performances for RCB after whirlwind journey

Australian Open: Zeynep beats 11th seed Ekaterina to reach second round (Credit: X/Zeynep Sonmez)

Australian Open: Zeynep beats 11th seed Ekaterina to reach second round

‘Want to go out to an ICC event and win that’: Prasidh Krishna on long-term goal with Team India

‘Want to go out to an ICC event and win that’: Prasidh Krishna on long-term goal with Team India

Men's HIL: 'The focus is on consistency,' say Burns and Hendrickx after Kalinga Lancers qualify for playoffs

Men's HIL: 'The focus is on consistency,' say Burns and Hendrickx after Kalinga Lancers qualify for playoffs

Rashmika Mandanna bombarded with letters & gifts during her visit to Japan

Rashmika Mandanna bombarded with letters & gifts during her visit to Japan

WPL 2026: RCB’s Prathyoosha Kumar ready to embrace playing for intent over survival (Credits: Prathyoosha Kumar/Instagram)

WPL 2026: RCB’s Prathyoosha Kumar ready to embrace playing for intent over survival

EAM Jaishankar, US Senator Steve Daines discuss bilateral ties

EAM Jaishankar, US Senator Steve Daines discuss bilateral ties

West Bengal Governor arrives in Hooghly ahead of PM Modi’s Singur rally

West Bengal Governor arrives in Hooghly ahead of PM Modi’s Singur rally

Pakistan: 103 people died from mosquito-borne diseases in Sindh in 2025

Pakistan: 103 people died from mosquito-borne diseases in Sindh province, last year

Zayed Khan says 'you will always be my little boy' as son Zidaan turns 18

Zayed Khan says 'you will always be my little boy' as son Zidaan turns 18