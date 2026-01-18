PWL 2026: Haryana Thunders register dominant 6-3 win over Dangal Warriors

Noida, Jan 18 (IANS) Haryana Thunders maintained their perfect start to the Pro Wrestling League 2026 with a commanding 6–3 win over Delhi Dangal Warriors in Match 5 at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

Riding the momentum from their opening fixture, Haryana delivered a well-rounded performance, blending aggressive technical superiority with disciplined tactical execution to control proceedings for most of the contest.

Despite Delhi Dangal Warriors putting up a tough fight and collecting valuable points, Haryana’s strength across multiple weight categories proved too strong.

The tie began with a tightly fought women’s 76kg bout, where Kajal edged out Anastasia 6–5, giving Haryana an early advantage.

Ankush then asserted his dominance in the men’s 57kg category, registering a convincing 13–3 victory over Shubham to extend Haryana’s lead.

The highlight of the evening came in the women’s 53kg bout, as Yui Susaki delivered a sensational display of speed and precision, overwhelming Saarika 16–0 in just 57 seconds. Her breathtaking performance earned her the Player of the Match award and drew loud applause from the spectators.

Haryana further tightened its hold on the contest when Anirudh Gulia outclassed Ronak Dahiya 13–0 in the men’s 125kg category, displaying complete control throughout the bout.

Neha Sangwan followed with another dominant showing, overpowering Karla Godinez 18–2 in the women’s 57kg category to strengthen Haryana’s position even further.

Delhi Dangal Warriors found some relief through Sujeet Kalkal, who showed composure in a closely contested men’s 65kg bout to defeat Tumur Tulga 2–1. Turan Bayramov also impressed for Delhi with a commanding 8–0 win over Parvinder Singh in the men’s 74kg category, keeping the tie competitive.

However, Haryana sealed the contest decisively when Iryna Koliadenko cruised to a comprehensive 13–0 victory over Anjali in the women’s 62kg bout.

The final men’s 86kg contest was awarded to Delhi Dangal Warriors after Ashirov Ashraf was declared unfit to compete, handing the win to Vafeipour.

With two wins from two matches, Haryana Thunders remain firmly placed near the top of the standings. They will next face Maharashtra Kesari on January 23 in their third outing of the PWL 2026 season.

--IANS

sds/