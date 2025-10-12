October 12, 2025 12:14 AM हिंदी

PVL 2025: Kolkata Thunderbolts stun Chennai Blitz with thunderous win

Kolkata Thunderbolts stun Chennai Blitz with thunderous win in the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) 2025 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Saturday. Photo credit: PVL

Hyderabad, Oct 11 (IANS) Kolkata Thunderbolts put on a dominant performance to beat the Chennai Blitz 15-11, 15-12, 15-13 in the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Saturday. Jithin N was named the Player of the Match.

Pankaj Sharma was on point with his attacks early on for Kolkata, while Jerome Vinith continued his magic touch for the Blitz. Kolkata began targeting the middle zone through Matin Takavar, with Chennai lacking experienced players in the department.

Shrikanth's acrobatic skills thrilled the crowd as the Chennai libero made tremendous digs to keep the game alive for his side. Ashwal Rai continued to impress in his new position, as he earned a crucial super point for the Thunderbolts with a solid block on Luiz Felipe Perotto.

Chennai's defence left a lot to be desired on the night as the Thunderbolts were able to find gaps to get themselves easy points. Jerome ran a one-man show for the Blitz to lead his side's counter-attack. But Kolkata's defence remained impenetrable, making it difficult for Chennai to get their attacks going.

From setter Jithin's passing to Muhammed Iqbal's blocking, everything worked in sync for the Thunderbolts. Ashwal's all-rounder performance was matched by the tremendous efforts of the rest of his team. Late substitution Suryansh Tomar provided last-minute fireworks as Kolkata Thunderbolts picked up their second win of the season.

Earlier in the evening, Bengaluru Torpedoes continued their winning run in the PVL 2025 in Hyderabad on Saturday, defeating Kochi Blue Spikers 13-15, 17-15, 15-9, 15-12. Matt West was named the Player of the Match.

Abhishek CK provided the early flair to Kochi's attacks, but the Torpedoes matched up their intensity with Sethu's super serve. Bengaluru Torpedoes captain and setter Matthew West continued his form with his distribution, keeping his side in the game.

Nitin Minhas' monster block earned Coach David Lee's side a crucial super point. But Kochi's smart review call pulled back a point for his side.

