October 11, 2025 10:09 PM हिंदी

PVL 2025: Bengaluru Torpedoes beat Kochi Blue Spikers to continue winning form

Bengaluru Torpedoes beat Kochi Blue Spikers to continue winning form in the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Saturday. Photo credit: PVL

Hyderabad, Oct 11 (IANS) Bengaluru Torpedoes continued their winning run in the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Saturday, defeating Kochi Blue Spikers 13-15, 17-15, 15-9, 15-12. Matt West was named the Player of the Match.

Abhishek C.K. provided the early flair to Kochi's attacks, but the Torpedoes matched up their intensity with Sethu's super serve. Bengaluru Torpedoes captain and setter Matthew West continued his form with his distribution, keeping his side in the game.

Nitin Minhas' monster block earned Coach David Lee's side a crucial super point. But Kochi's smart review call pulled back a point for his side.

Erin Varghese kept the intensity up for Kochi despite the Torpedoes relying on Joel Benjamin and Jalen Penrose to put back the pressure. An injury to setter Byron Keturakis affected Kochi's momentum.

The Torpedoes found their way back, with Penrose growing more dangerous by the minute. Unforced errors from Kochi increased, further piling on their troubles. Sethu joined in on the attack in the front court to tilt the game in the Torpedoes' way. Aravindh made an impression on the court for The Spikers. But his efforts were too little, too late as Bengaluru continued to test the opposition's defence. A thunderous spike from Joel earned Bengaluru Torpedoes their third win in a row.

Earlier, the Delhi Toofans won their first game of the season, defeating the Hyderabad Black Hawks 15-10, 16-14, 17-15 in the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Friday. Carlos Berrios was named the Player of the Match.

The Ahmedabad Defenders too continued their win run, defeating holders Calicut Heroes 12-15, 15-12, 15-12, 16-14 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Friday. Battur Batsuuri was named the Player of the Match. In another match, Chennai Blitz defeated Goa Guardians 12-15, 15-11, 11-15, 18-16, 15-13 in Hyderabad on Thursday. Jerome Vinith was named the Player of the Match.

--IANS

bsk/

