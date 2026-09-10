Putin wants to make Ukraine deal, says Trump

Washington, Sep 10 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted an agreement to end the war in Ukraine and suggested that another bilateral meeting between the two leaders could take place.

Trump made the remarks while speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Dallas on Wednesday (local time), according to a transcript provided by CQ.

"We had a great conversation," Trump said when asked about his latest discussion with Putin.

“He is wanting to make a deal. And if Zelensky is wanting to make a deal, that would be very nice,” Trump said, referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Asked what was preventing an agreement, Trump attributed the impasse to the strained relationship between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

“The holdup is two people that hate each other,” Trump said.

“I think more than anything else, it's two people that hate each other,” he added when pressed on the principal obstacle confronting the peace effort.

Trump did not disclose when the conversation with Putin took place. He also did not say how long it lasted or identify the proposals discussed by the two leaders.

When asked what had changed and why he believed progress might now be possible, Trump pointed to his experience dealing with people and negotiating agreements.

“I think that because I speak to people -- that's all I do, is speak to people my whole life,” he said.

“I know about deals, and these are two people that are tired of fighting,” Trump added.

Trump said another bilateral meeting with Putin was possible. However, he did not provide a potential date or venue.

“It could happen. We had a good conversation. It could happen,” he said.

The President cited the continuing loss of life as a reason for reaching an agreement.

“Too many people are dying in that war, 25,000 last month,” Trump said.

--IANS

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