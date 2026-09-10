Helen expresses gratitude on behalf of Salim Khan as he receives Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award

Mumbai, September 10 (IANS) Veteran actress Helen expressed her gratitude on behalf of her husband and celebrated screenwriter Salim Khan after he was honoured with the prestigious Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award, on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media after accepting the honour on Salim Khan’s behalf, Helen said the award was a special moment for the veteran writer and filmmaker, who has made an incredible contribution to Hindi cinema.

“This award that I am receiving today is on behalf of Salim Saab. You all know who Salim Saab is,” Helen said.

Asked about Salim Khan’s reaction after learning that he had been honoured, Helen said he was thankful to all those who have continued to love and support him.

“He said, ‘Thank you very much. All who love me, people who love me, trailing him and following him,’” she recalled.

She added that she was grateful to receive the honour on his behalf and said, “I am grateful for this award for Salim Sahab. All his films are my favourite. His health is very good. He is a very strong man and sends his good wishes to all of you, to entire Maharashtra and India too.”

Talking about Helen and Salim Khan, they first crossed paths professionally in the 1963 film Kabli Khan, in which Helen played the female lead while Salim appeared as the antagonist.

For the uninitiated, Helen in her old interviews had recalled that they barely spoke to each other during the making of the film.

Years later, the two reunited during the making of Don in 1978, the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer which written by Salim-Javed. Helen played Kamini in the film and featured in the iconic song “Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Diwana”. It was apparently during the making of Don that the two grew considerably closer.

Their relationship eventually led to marriage in 1981. For the uninitiated, Salim Khan was already married to Salma Khan and had four children at the time. The relationship initially had met with resistance and rejection from the family, but over the years Helen became an integral part of the Khan family.

Professionally, Salim Khan and Helen also shared a connection through films like Dostana and Sholay, in which Helen had memorable appearances.

Salim Khan, on the professional front, remains one of the most influential screenwriters in Hindi cinema. Along with legendary poet and writer Javed Akhtar, he co-wrote landmark films including Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, Don, Trishul and Dostana amongst many more.

--IANS

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