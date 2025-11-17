Putin aide Patrushev arrives in Delhi, meets NSA Doval

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin's top aide and Chairman of the Maritime Board of Russia, Nikolai Patrushev on Monday called on National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and National Maritime Security Coordinator Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta in New Delhi as both sides discussed significant issues, including maritime cooperation.

"Aide to the President of Russia and Chairman of the Maritime Board of Russia Nikolay Patrushev arrived in India. He held talks with India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and India's National Maritime Security Coordinator Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta. Russia India consultations on maritime cooperation will take place in New Delhi today," the Russian Embassy in India posted on X.

The talks between Patrushev and NSA Doval took place just ahead of another crucial meeting between External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov which is set to be held in Moscow later on Monday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that during the meeting, both ministers will discuss “upcoming political contacts” as well as key bilateral and international issues.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, EAM Jaishankar will be leading an official delegation to Moscow for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council meeting scheduled for November 17–18.

Zakharova stated that the meeting between EAM Jaishankar and Lavrov will focus on the current state of India–Russia relations and will chart future avenues of political cooperation. They will also exchange views on major international and regional matters, including collaboration within the SCO, BRICS, the UN and the G20.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin over phone to review progress in the bilateral agenda. During the conversation, PM Modi conveyed birthday greetings to Putin and reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening strategic cooperation.

He also said he looked forward to welcoming the Russian leader to India in December for the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit.

The two leaders also met in September on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin, where they discussed regional and global developments, including the situation in Ukraine, and reiterated support for deepening bilateral ties.

During their meeting, PM Modi said that 1.40 crore Indians are "eagerly waiting" for the Russian President's arrival for the 23rd India-Russia Summit in December. "This is the definition of our deep, 'special and privileged strategic partnership'," PM Modi had said.

Putin is expected to visit India in December. Russian President last visited India in 2021 to attend 21st India–Russia Annual Summit.

