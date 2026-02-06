'Put your body on the line': Kohli's message that inspired RCB's WPL 2026 title triumph

Vadodara, Feb 6 (IANS) A day after their victory, Royal Challengers Bengaluru released a motivational video message from Virat Kohli that played a key role in lifting the spirits of the team ahead of their Women’s Premier League (WPL) final against Delhi Capitals, a contest where they chased down a historic 204-run total to clinch their second title of the tournament.

In a video released by the franchise on Friday, Kohli was seen addressing the squad on the eve of the final. The former India captain urged the players to embrace the occasion and focus on the small moments that define big matches.

“I wouldn’t call it just another day or just another game, because that’s what we play sport for: the big finals, the big occasions, winning trophies,” Kohli said.

The 36-year-old congratulated the team for qualifying for the final once again and finishing at the top of the table, crediting their consistency and ability to handle pressure through the season.

“I’ve been watching you guys play this season, and it’s been amazing to see the high-pressure games that we’ve won. It’s no surprise to me that we were the first ones to make it to the finals, finishing top of the table,” he said.

Reflecting on the campaign, Kohli also pointed to the importance of learning from challenging phases during the league stage, calling it a hallmark of championship-winning sides.

“There were a couple of games in the middle where it was good to reflect on what the team could work on moving ahead. And that’s exactly what you guys did in the last few games,” he added.

Emphasising commitment and intensity on the field, Kohli urged the players to push themselves in crucial moments.

“Small things make all the difference at the very end. If you have a chance to put your body on the line for that ball, do it. If you have a chance to dive into the crease for that one run, do it. That’s what’s going to count at the end of the day,” Kohli said.

He concluded the message by wishing the team well and hoping their hard work would be rewarded.

“You can walk away from that field with your head held high. That’s all that I wish for you. Go RCB,” he signed off.

Inspired by the words from the franchise icon, RCB Women produced a composed performance in the final to defeat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets at BCA Stadium (Kotambi) on Thursday and lift the WPL title, marking a landmark moment for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

Virat congratulated the team with a post on Instagram, lauding the team's effort and the leadership of Smriti Mandhana.

"Champions again. Keeping the RCB flag flying high is something that each one of you can be proud of. To Smriti @smriti_mandhana and the whole squad and the management team, a big congratulations on this tremendous victory. You guys deserve this undoubtedly. Enjoy the moment and embrace the love of our amazing fans," he wrote.

