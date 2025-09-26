September 26, 2025 4:15 PM हिंदी

‘Punjabi munde’ Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan groove to ‘Perfect’

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) “Perfect Punjabi munda” Vicky Kaushal and “sanskari” Varun Dhawan were seen grooving to the number “Perfect” from the upcoming film “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.”

Varun took to Instagram, where he dropped a video of him along with Vicky from the gym. In the clip, the two “Punjabi munde” vibing on the latest Guru Randhawa track featuring Varun alongside Janhvi Kapoor from the upcoming film.

In the video, Varun is seen wearing a bright pink ganji, while Vicky looks dapper in a navy blue ganji paired with a cap and sunglasses.

“Punjabi Munde = perfect,” Varun captioned the post.

It was on September 18, when the makers of the film dropped a new track titled “Perfect” featuring Varun, Janhvi and P Guru Randhawa.

The song has been performed by Guru Randhawa, as he brings his signature flair into the colourful world of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’. The music and lyrics for the are by Guru Randhawa, Gill Machhrai, and Rony Ajnali, and produced by Dilmaan.

Meanwhile, the makers had unveiled the revamped version Bijuria, which first released in 1999, on September 3. The new version of Bijuria has been reimagined and composed and produced by Tanishk Bagchi, with additional lyrics also penned by him.

Talking about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, set against the vibrant backdrop of a big fat Indian wedding, the trailer, which was released recently, gives a peek into a world filled with romance, comedy, and festive sparkle.

With a ‘shaadi setup’ at its heart, the "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" promises to bring back the timeless joy of the quintessential family entertainer. The trailer gives a sneak peek into the fun storyline and introduces the characters of Sunny, Tulsi, Ananya, and Vikram in depth.

The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar.

