March 19, 2026 9:03 PM हिंदी

Kevin Spacey settles with sexual assault accusers, avoids London civil trial

Kevin Spacey settles with sexual assault accusers, avoids London civil trial

Los Angeles, March 19 (IANS) Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey has avoided a civil trial in London that was set for October. The actor reached a settlement with three men who sued him over sexual assault claims.

The men alleged that Spacey had assaulted them between 2000 and 2013, and in November it was determined that the actor would face a new trial, reports ‘Variety’.

Details of the settlement were not given. Spacey, who has denied all allegations against him, was previously acquitted of of sexual assault charges brought by four men in a U.K. criminal trial in 2023.

According to BBC News, two of those men then filed civil cases at London’s High Court. One of the men suing Spacey in civil court previously did so in 2022, but the case was put on hold during his criminal trial.

The man, who has been granted anonymity by the court, claims he “suffered psychiatric damage and other financial loss” as a result of the alleged sexual assault, which he says took place in August 2008.

As per ‘Variety’, another man alleged that Spacey assaulted him 12 times between 2000 and 2005.

The third man, Ruari Cannon, waived his right to anonymity and alleged that Spacey groped him at a party in 2013 while he was starring in a play at the Old Vic, where Spacey was the artistic director.

Cannon detailed his allegations in the 2024 Channel 4 docuseries ‘Spacey Unmasked’, to which the actor responded, “Each time I have been given the time and a proper forum to defend myself, the allegations have failed under scrutiny and I have been exonerated”.

Spacey was also sued in New York civil court in 2022 by actor Anthony Rapp over allegations of sexual assault.

--IANS

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