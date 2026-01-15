Punjab CM to appear today before Akal Takht over derogatory remarks on Sikh tenets

Amritsar, Jan 15 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will appear before the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, here on Thursday for allegedly making derogatory remarks on Sikh tenets.

He is skipping the Golden Jubilee Convention of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) in Amritsar to be presided over by President Droupadi Murmu owing to his appearance before the Akal Takht.

CM Mann is the third Chief Minister to be summoned by the Akal Takht after Parkash Singh Badal and Surjit Singh Barnala. Badal was summoned in 1979 by then jathedar Sadhu Singh Bhaura over his role in the Sikh-Nirankari clash that claimed 13 lives in Amritsar. Barnala was declared tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct) in 1986 and excommunicated for ordering police action inside the Golden Temple. Later, he sought atonement in 1988.

A day earlier, CM Mann put to rest all speculation around his appearance before Akal Takht Sahib, stating he will present himself with full humility.

Over the change of timings relating to his appearance, the Chief Minister said no official communication has been issued and that the entire day “stands exclusively dedicated to Sri Akal Takht Sahib, whose orders are supreme and will be followed in letter and spirit”.

In a statement, CM Mann said, “I will appear before Sri Akal Takht Sahib as a devout Sikh, and there is no question whatsoever of seeking any change in the timing.”

He said January 15 has been fully dedicated to Akal Takht Sahib in accordance with the orders of the Jathedar, and that he has no other programme scheduled for the day.

“I have even informed the office of the President of India about my inability to attend her event on that day, as January 15 is reserved entirely for appearing before Sri Akal Takht Sahib,” he said.

The Chief Minister said, “No official letter or statement has been issued by me or by my office seeking any change in the time.”

Emphasising the sanctity of the institution, he said, “Sri Akal Takht Sahib is sacred for every Sikh and is regarded as the highest temporal seat of our community.”

Reiterating his complete reverence for the authority of the Takht, CM Mann said, “Any command or order from Sri Akal Takht Sahib-ji is acceptable to me with full reverence and will be obeyed.”

He added, “Sri Akal Takht Sahib-ji is above everything for me. Any order received from that sacred Takht will be followed in true letter and spirit. The command of Sri Akal Takht Sahib-ji is, was, and will always remain supreme for me and my family.”

