Pulkit Samrat shows off his tabla skills, shares life lessons through music

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Actor Pulkit Samrat recently shared a glimpse of his musical side, showcasing his tabla skills.

The ‘Fukrey’ actor posted a video of himself playing the tabla. Along with showcasing his talent, the actor reflected on life, saying each beat reminds him that “life hits… you respond, one beat at a time.” On Wednesday, Pulkit took to his Instagram and shared a video in which he is seen playing the tabla while sitting with two others. Pulkit’s wife, Kriti Kharbanda, who appears to be recording the video, expresses her surprise, saying, “teko bhajan ata hai?”

Sharing the video, Pulkit Samrat wrote, “Every time I sit with the tabla, it reminds me.. Life hits.. you respond!! One beat at a time!! Sometimes soft.. sometimes full dhama dham!!!!”

Meanwhile, Pulkit has been busy promoting his upcoming comedy drama “Rahu Ketu” on social media. A few days ago, he shared the teaser, which opened with Piyush Mishra in a mysterious, almost otherworldly avatar. Following a chance encounter with him, Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma suddenly transformed into present-day versions of Rahu and Ketu.

Speaking about the film, Pulkit shared in a statement, “We’ve had the most fun shooting this full-on, hilariously twisted chaos of a film. Can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve created.”

Varun Sharma added, “The moment I heard Rahu Ketu, I knew this was going to be unlike anything we’ve ever done- and what an experience it’s been!”

Director by Vipul Vig, “Rahu Ketu” reunites Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma after their popular pairing in the “Fukrey” series. The ensemble cast also features Shalini Pandey, Piyush Mishra, Chunky Pandey, Amit Sial, and Manurishi Chaddha.

The movie is scheduled to arrive in theatres on January 16, 2026.

--IANS

ps/