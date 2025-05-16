May 16, 2025 5:16 PM हिंदी

Pulkit Samrat reveals how wife Kriti Kharbanda turned every ‘Glory’ bruise into strength

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Actor Pulkit Samrat opened up about the emotional and physical challenges he faced while working on his film “Glory.”

The actor revealed how his wife, actress Kriti Kharbanda, stood by him as a pillar of strength, helping him overcome every bruise and hardship that came his way. On Friday, the ‘Fukrey’ actor took to his Instagram and shared a series of photos from the last day of shooting. In the images, Pulkit is seen cutting a cake to celebrate wrapping up the shoot of “Glory.” He also posed with the film’s cast and crew.

Alongside it, Samrat penned a heartfelt note where he described the role not just as a job, but as a transformative experience — calling it “soul surgery.” From early morning shoots in the cold of Punjab to grueling fight scenes that pushed him to his limits, Pulkit revealed that he poured every ounce of effort and passion into bringing the character Ravi to life. The actor also expressed deep gratitude to the film’s director, Karan Anshuman, and the entire team for their dedication, support, and pushing him to rise through every challenge. The ‘Sanam Re’ actor also mentioned his wife, Kriti Kharbanda, whom he credits as his strongest support system.

An excerpt from his caption reads, “Glory wraps… but the fire doesn’t!! What started as a role became a ritual. I bled, bruised, broke.. and somewhere between fists and fatigue, I found Ravi! This wasn’t a shoot. It was soul surgery!! 5AM call times in Punjab’s cold.. Rounds that didn’t stop at ‘cut’.. Sweat in every frame.. Soul in every second! To the captain of this storm.. Karan Anshuman, thank you for throwing me into the fire and waiting till I rose.. @krnx And to my beautiful wife.. @kriti.kharbanda While I was in the ring, you held the ropes outside! You took every bruise I brought home and covered it with strength.. You were my breath between rounds.. I love you!! Ravi’s not done.. He’s just started!! Milte hain Netflix pe! Jald!!#glory.”

On a related note, “Glory” is a gripping sports crime drama that marks Pulkit Samrat’s first venture into the OTT space. In this intense series, he portrays a boxer navigating a tough journey. Directed by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja and produced by Atomic Films, the show also features Divyenndu and Suvinder Vicky in key roles.

--IANS

ps/

