January 14, 2026 7:09 PM हिंदी

Pulkit Samrat admits to falling in love with bo staff while prepping for 'Rahu Ketu'

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Actor Pulkit Samrat will soon grace the screen as Ketu in his forthcoming laughter ride, "Rahu Ketu", slated to be out in the cinema halls on January 16.

As part of his preparation for the role, Pulkit mastered the art of using a bo staff.

Through his latest social media post, the 'Fukrey' actor revealed how he started to learn using the martial arts weapon just as a requirement for his role; however, he soon fell in love with it.

Pulkit admitted to watching videos, practising using a bo staff in his hotel room, and even working on his sequence at every opportunity.

Sharing a video of himself polishing his skills on Instagram, he wrote, "When I first heard Ketu would fight with a bo staff, I had no idea how much I’d fall in love with the art behind it. What started as a simple action requirement slowly became an obsession! Watching videos, practising in my hotel room, working on the choreography every chance I got. (sic)"

Pulkit added that by the time they shot the sequence, the bo staff did not feel like a prop anymore; it felt like a part of his character Ketu.

"And then you see it on screen for just a few seconds… but those seconds carry weeks of prep, bruises, and a whole lot of passion. That’s the magic of being an actor, every role teaches you something new. Grateful I got to learn this one <3 #RahuKetu in Cinemas This Friday," he added.

Reacting to the post, Pulkit's better half, Kriti Kharbanda, commented, "As someone who’s seen u hit yourself a 100 times with this stick, I’m mighty pride of how far you’ve come".

For the unversed, bo staff is a traditional Okinawan martial arts weapon, also known as the "long stick". Originated in Okinawa, Japan, it is used in various martial arts disciplines such as Bujinkan and Kobudō.

--IANS

pm/

