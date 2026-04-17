Pulkit Samrat becomes the first Indian actor to step into the ring with a professional boxer

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actor Pulkit Samrat ended up creating history during the trailer launch event of his upcoming sports drama "Glory".

He became the first Indian actor to step into the ring with a professional boxer and the third to achieve this feat globally. Before him, only Tom Hardy and Jake Gyllenhaal have dared to box with a professional.

On Friday, Pulkit participated in a powerful and unprecedented live boxing match against professional boxer Neeraj Goyat at the trailer launch of "Glory".

Not just a promotional gimmick, it was a full-fledged, high-impact bout, demonstrating intense preparation, discipline, and grit from Pulkit's side for his next.

In a display of sportsmanship and mutual respect, Neeraj spoke highly of Pulkit after the match — applauding his dedication, courage, and the sheer effort it takes for an actor to step into a real combat scenario.

Earlier, Pulkit revealed what made him say yes to "Glory". He said, "What pulled me into Glory was the truth of that world, it’s tough, it’s unforgiving, and that’s what makes it beautiful, because every win matters and every step is earned. Ravi doesn’t react, he absorbs, calm on the outside, the fire within, and that space between control and breaking is where real strength is built. Playing him reminded me that greatness is about showing up again and again, even when it hurts, because champions are made in everything they survive. Grateful for this journey, this is just a glimpse”.

Created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, "Glory" also stars Divyenndu, Suvinder Vicky, Jannat Zubair, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Kunal Thakur, Sayani Gupta, Yashpal Sharma, and Kashmira Pardeshi in pivotal roles, along with others.

Produced by Mohit Shah and Anshuman under the Atomic Films banner, the series has been written by Anshuman, Ahuja, and Vaibhav Vishal.

Directed by Karan Anshuman and Kanishk Varma, "Glory" is expected to premiere on May 1.

--IANS

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