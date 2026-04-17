April 17, 2026 9:34 PM हिंदी

Pulkit Samrat becomes the first Indian actor to step into the ring with a professional boxer

Pulkit Samrat becomes the first Indian actor to step into the ring with a professional boxer

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actor Pulkit Samrat ended up creating history during the trailer launch event of his upcoming sports drama "Glory".

He became the first Indian actor to step into the ring with a professional boxer and the third to achieve this feat globally. Before him, only Tom Hardy and Jake Gyllenhaal have dared to box with a professional.

On Friday, Pulkit participated in a powerful and unprecedented live boxing match against professional boxer Neeraj Goyat at the trailer launch of "Glory".

Not just a promotional gimmick, it was a full-fledged, high-impact bout, demonstrating intense preparation, discipline, and grit from Pulkit's side for his next.

In a display of sportsmanship and mutual respect, Neeraj spoke highly of Pulkit after the match — applauding his dedication, courage, and the sheer effort it takes for an actor to step into a real combat scenario.

Earlier, Pulkit revealed what made him say yes to "Glory". He said, "What pulled me into Glory was the truth of that world, it’s tough, it’s unforgiving, and that’s what makes it beautiful, because every win matters and every step is earned. Ravi doesn’t react, he absorbs, calm on the outside, the fire within, and that space between control and breaking is where real strength is built. Playing him reminded me that greatness is about showing up again and again, even when it hurts, because champions are made in everything they survive. Grateful for this journey, this is just a glimpse”.

Created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, "Glory" also stars Divyenndu, Suvinder Vicky, Jannat Zubair, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Kunal Thakur, Sayani Gupta, Yashpal Sharma, and Kashmira Pardeshi in pivotal roles, along with others.

Produced by Mohit Shah and Anshuman under the Atomic Films banner, the series has been written by Anshuman, Ahuja, and Vaibhav Vishal.

Directed by Karan Anshuman and Kanishk Varma, "Glory" is expected to premiere on May 1.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Farukh Choudhary’s early strike gives Chennaiyin FC second win of season over Sporting Club Delhi in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Farukh’s early strike gives Chennaiyin second win of season

Viineet Kumar Siingh says 'There’s a lot more in store' for his character in Season 2 of Matka King

Viineet Kumar Siingh says 'There’s a lot more in store' for his character in Season 2 of Matka King

Pakistan: People concerned about rising school expenses, textbook shortage (File image)

Pakistan: People concerned about rising school expenses, textbook shortage

India–Singapore semiconductor push gains pace; Industry meet eyes new investments

India–Singapore semiconductor push gains pace; Industry meet eyes new investments

The plan for Pat Cummins is to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 25 against Rajasthan Royals, says Daniel Vettori. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: The plan for Cummins is to play for SRH on April 25 against RR, says Vettori

Chanmari FC net four past Namdhari FC to keep top-six hopes alive in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Namdhari Football Stadium in Sri Bhaini Sahib in Punjab on Friday. Photo credit: AIFF

IFL 2025-26: Chanmari net four past Namdhari to keep top-six hopes alive

Britain, France announce ‘defensive’ mission to protect Hormuz navigation​ (Photo: @Keir_Starmer/X)

Britain, France announce ‘defensive’ mission to protect Hormuz navigation​

Taunsa hospital investigation exposes shocking flaws in Pakistan's healthcare system (File image)

Taunsa hospital investigation exposes shocking flaws in Pakistan's healthcare system

No POSH complaints found, says K. Krithivasan; forms oversight panel in Nashik case

No POSH complaints found, says TCS' K. Krithivasan; forms oversight panel in Nashik case

'Didi has folded democracy in her pocket': Maha CM Fadnavis takes jibe at Mamata Banerjee (IANS Exclusive)

'Didi has folded democracy in her pocket': Maha CM Fadnavis takes jibe at Mamata Banerjee (IANS Exclusive)