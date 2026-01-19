January 19, 2026 1:54 PM हिंदी

PSL ends draft system, switches to auction model from 2026

Islamabad, Jan 19 (IANS) Pakistan Super League (PSL) will transition to a Player Auction Model, replacing the traditional Player Draft system, from the 11th season, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday.

The Pakistan Super League has announced a series of landmark developments ahead of its 11th edition, reinforcing the League’s continued growth, competitiveness, and commitment to innovation. This strategic shift is aimed at enhancing competitive balance, increasing transparency, and providing players’ greater earning opportunities, PCB said in a statement.

According to the new rules, each franchise may retain a maximum of four players, limited to one player per category. Previously, every franchise was allowed to retain eight players from their squad including a mentor, a brand ambassador and a Right to Match Option (RTN) to retain a ninth player in the Player Draft.

The rules pertaining to mentors, brand ambassadors and RTM have been removed for PSL 11. Newly inducted teams will be allowed to select and retain four players from the available player pool before the Player Auction.

Each franchise will also be allowed one direct signing of a foreign player who did not feature in PSL 10, enabling teams to strategically strengthen their squads with fresh international talent.

Moreover, the player salary purse has been increased to USD 1.6 million per franchise. "These progressive measures reflect the League’s strategic trajectory and evolution, while remaining firmly rooted in its mission to promote cricketing excellence, fan engagement, and attaining unprecedented heights," PCB said.

It added that additional details regarding the player auction process, schedule, and operational guidelines would be shared in due course.

PSL 11 will commence on March 26 and Faisalabad has been added as an additional venue for hosting the league’s matches.

