PSG crush Leverkusen 7-2 in Champions League

Leverkusen, Oct 22 (IANS) Paris Saint-Germain showcased its relentless attacking power with a resounding 7-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League's league.

Leverkusen entered the match buoyed by a strong domestic run but were swiftly overwhelmed by PSG's precision and pace. Former Eintracht Frankfurt defender Willian Pacho opened the scoring with a header inside seven minutes, capitalizing on hesitant defending by the hosts.

Leverkusen responded with determination as Alejandro Grimaldo struck the post from the penalty spot after a handball, missing the chance to equalize.

The game turned chaotic midway through the first half. Leverkusen's Robert Andrich was dismissed following a VAR review for elbowing Desire Doue, and shortly after, PSG's Ilia Zabarnyi received a second yellow card for fouling Christian Kofane in the box.

Aleix Garcia calmly converted the resulting penalty to level the score at 1-1, but PSG quickly restored control. Within minutes, Doue netted twice and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added another as the defending champion raced into a 4-1 halftime lead.

After the break, Nuno Mendes extended PSG's advantage with a composed finish following a fine assist from Vitinha. Garcia briefly reignited Leverkusen's hopes with a stunning long-range strike, but Ousmane Dembele, returning from injury, scored minutes after coming on to make it six. Vitinha then capped off the performance with a fine strike, sealing a resounding victory for Luis Enrique's side.

The defeat leaves Leverkusen still searching for its first win of the campaign, while PSG continues to assert its credentials as Europe's most formidable force. Leverkusen's next challenge comes away to Benfica on November 5.

"Today we cannot be positive in anything," rued Leverkusen's Garcia. "We need to analyze and improve from this defeat. Paris is one of the best teams in the world. At 1-1 they had a red card, and we should have pushed forward, but instead they scored three goals before half-time. We are a young team, but this defeat hurts a lot."

Elsewhere in the Champions League's third round, Inter Milan overcame early struggles at Union Saint-Gilloise, scoring twice before halftime to set the tone for a commanding 4-0 victory, marking their third consecutive win in the competition.

Borussia Dortmund continued its scoring run, securing a 4-2 win in Copenhagen, while Napoli collapsed defensively after the break in Eindhoven, where PSV transformed a narrow 3-2 lead into a stunning 6-2 rout.

Newcastle United pulled away from Benfica after the interval, with substitute Harvey Barnes netting twice in a convincing 3-0 win. Meanwhile, Kairat Almaty and Pafos shared the points in a goalless draw.