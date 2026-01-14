Prudent to exclude unreliable actors like Pakistan from Gaza peace plan: Report

Jerusalem, Jan 14 (IANS) Pakistan's track record of orchestrating bloodshed over decades cannot be erased by mere diplomacy. With the Gaza peace plan hanging in the balance, excluding unreliable actors like Pakistan is not just prudent — it's critical for lasting stability, a report said on Wednesday.

It stressed that the world has endured enough darkness spread by Pakistan-sponsored terror; it's time to insist on clarity.

According to a report in ‘One World Outlook’ in the US-initiated postwar Gaza 'International Stabilisation Force' (ISF), Pakistan is among the nations the US approached for contributions, with Washington reportedly urging Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir to participate alongside a Muslim-majority contingent including Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkey, and Indonesia.

“Pakistan’s willingness to participate — evidenced by public statements from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and diplomatic overtures to Trump — might seem like a step toward regional stability. However, this proposition is fraught with irony and peril. Just as discussions intensified, revelations emerged of public meetings between Hamas leaders and operatives from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a notorious Pakistan-based terrorist group. These interactions not only expose deepening ties between the two outfits but also spotlight Pakistan’s persistent policy of state-sponsored terrorism — a reality that no diplomatic manoeuvring or public relations campaign can obscure,” it detailed.

The latest incident, the report said, took place in early January, when senior Hamas commander Naji Zaheer, serving as a special representative for Hamas leader Khaled Mashal, attended an event in Pakistan’s Gujranwala. The gathering organised by the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League, widely regarded as a political front for terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), featured Zaheer as the chief guest.

“Video footage captured him sharing the stage with LeT commander Rashid Ali Sandhu, exchanging pleasantries and addressing the crowd. Such a high-profile encounter could not have transpired without the knowledge, if not the approval, of Pakistani authorities. This was no anomaly; Zaheer had previously visited Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in February 2025, where he spoke at rallies alongside LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed figures, drawing parallels between the ‘struggles’ in Kashmir and Gaza,” the report mentioned.

Israel has firmly ruled out Pakistani involvement in the Gaza peace plan, a position that stems directly from Pakistan’s tainted legacy.

“In January 2026, Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, articulated this position unequivocally: peacekeeping demands ‘trust and credible diplomatic relationships,’ which Pakistan lacks due to its affiliations with Hamas and groups like LeT. Azar emphasised that ‘non-trusting partners cannot be part of the plan,’ underscoring Israel’s insistence on reliable allies for the ISF. This stance is echoed in Israeli diplomatic circles, where Pakistan’s absence of formal ties with Israel — coupled with its vocal support for Palestinian militancy — fuels deep skepticism,” the report noted.

--IANS

scor/as