Bihar fodder scam: Seven of 75 cases linked to Lalu Yadav my prized trophies, says ex-CBI officer Upendra Nath Biswas (IANS Exclusive)

Kolkata, Oct 26 (IANS) Upendra Nath Biswas, the former CBI Joint Director (East) who played a key role in the Fodder Scam probe in Bihar, considers seven of the 75 cases registered in the two-decade-old matter his prized trophies as all of them resulted in the conviction of former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

“All these seven cases were linked to Lalu Prasad Yadav and we won all despite his attempt to seek relief up to the level of the Supreme Court,” the 84-year-old retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer told IANS in an exclusive interview,

Hailed by his peers for his impartial investigation and the ability to withstand interference during the probe, Biswas revealed that he withstood pressure from his seniors to go soft on Lalu Prasad Yadav.

“I was told to do something which would result in Lalu Prasad Yadav emerging clean,” said the former CBI supercop, often described as the man who single-handedly forced Lalu Prasad Yadav to step down as Chief Minister.

Biswas said that, initially, the Bihar government wanted to conduct a probe into the scam at its own level -- an attempt which was foiled by the High Court, which said you are a party, so you cannot conduct the inquiry on your own.

Recalling the days of the high-profile probe, Biswas said, “The accused who indulged in the misappropriation worked at the lower level, but their connections led us up to the Chief Minister.”

“Those who committed the crime paid money to the people at the upper level, with the latter issuing orders. This was a larger conspiracy which showed total disregard for law and administration,” said Biswas.

The Fodder Scam unfolded during 1990-91 and 1995-96. As part of it, the then Bihar Animal Husbandry Department officials, in conspiracy with unscrupulous suppliers and others, withdrew and misappropriated hundreds of crores of rupees under the pretext of making payment to the suppliers, who submitted spurious/bogus bills falsely showing supply of feed, fodder and veterinary medicines.

It was further alleged that the amount so withdrawn was eventually misappropriated. During the investigation, the roles of bureaucrats, politicians, including the then Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and others, came to the fore.

