‘Proud Mama’ Namrata Shirodkar says daughter Sitara’s international camp made her ‘realise her little one has grown up'

Mumbai, August 17 (IANS) Former actress Namrata Shirodkar turned emotional as her daughter Sitara’s international camp came to an end.

Calling herself as a ‘proud mama’, she admitted that the experience made her realise that her “little one” has grown up.

Namrata took to her social media account to share a series of pictures from the camp, and offered a glimpse of the friendships and memories Sitara made during her time there.

Sharing a group picture featuring herself, Sitara and others, Namrata wrote, “And just like that, her camp came to an end... Saying goodbyes is never easy, but that's life! There’s only learning, growing, and taking some fabulous memories with you and some great friendships to last a lifetime.”

She added, “It made me realise that my little one has grown up. & I’m one proud mama!”

The pictures show Namrata posing with Sitara and other young members of the camp. In another selfie, the mother-daughter duo can be seen posing together, with Sitara flashing a smile alongside her mother.

Namrata’s post comes after she shared glimpses of her Swiss getaway with Sitara. The former actress had earlier given fans a peek into their relaxed mother-daughter time.

The unwinding time showed the two indulging in a meal at a restaurant, a pot of Swiss cheese fondue and a solo selfie from the picturesque location.

Sharing a selfie with Sitara, Namrata had written, “U & me ...” In another social media story featuring Swiss cheese fondue served with bread, she called it her favourite part of Switzerland and wrote, “My favourite part of Switzerland.” She also shared a solo picture and captioned it, “Swiss me!!”

For the uninitiated, Sitara is the daughter of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar. The star couple also have a son, Gautam Ghattamaneni.

–IANS

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