Proteas women's players make big gains in T20I rankings after win vs Ireland

Dubai, Dec 9 (IANS) The race at the top of the ICC Women’s T20I rankings has grown even more competitive, with several South African players climbing the charts on the back of a commanding start to their home series against Ireland.

Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba has been one of the biggest beneficiaries. Her tidy spells in the opening two matches, yielding three wickets at just over 11 runs apiece, have propelled her four spots up to sixth place among T20I bowlers. The 25-year-old now sits on 705 rating points, edging closer to Australia’s Annabel Sutherland, who continues to hold the No.1 position with 736 rating points.

Mlaba’s rise is part of a broader upward shift for the hosts after securing a 2–0 lead in the three-match contest. Nadine de Klerk has climbed to 45th among bowlers following her four-wicket haul across the two games, while Chloe Tryon has vaulted 12 places to 49th.

Tryon also advanced in the all-rounders’ table, moving up seven spots to sit just outside the top 10. Fellow all-rounder Sune Luus made similar progress, jumping nine places to 23rd after a standout run with both bat and ball. Luus has struck 118 runs in two outings, highlighted by an 81, and taken four wickets, lifting her to 41st in the batting rankings as well.

There was positive movement for some returning and emerging names, too. Former South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk has re-entered the T20I batting list at 82nd after her comeback to international cricket, while Ireland’s Leah Paul has pushed up nine places to 67th thanks to a couple of confident innings.

At the top of the charts, Australia’s Beth Mooney continues to lead the batting rankings. South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt, however, has closed the gap, narrowing the deficit to just 50 points after scores of 115 and 22* against Ireland.

As the series heads into its final match, the rankings picture remains fluid, and the momentum is firmly with the Proteas.

--IANS

vi/