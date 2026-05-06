'Project Freedom' paused amid Iran talks: Trump

Washington, May 6 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said “Project Freedom” — the American-led movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz — has been paused temporarily after what he described as progress in negotiations with Iran and requests from Pakistan and other countries.

“Based on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had during the Campaign against the Country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran, we have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed,” Trump wrote in a statement posted on social media.

The announcement came hours after Trump and senior members of his administration spoke at a White House event focused on youth fitness and the revival of the Presidential Fitness Test, where the President repeatedly referred to the ongoing confrontation with Iran and the US naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

During the event, Trump claimed Iran’s naval and air capabilities had been severely damaged during recent military operations.

“They have no Navy, totally wiped out. Same thing with their Air Force,” Trump said. “Project Freedom is ongoing. We're ensuring that we have control of that strait, which we do.”

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth also said the operation had secured American control over the strategic waterway.

“Project Freedom is ongoing. We're ensuring that we have control of that strait, which we do, and, ultimately, Iran has a choice to make,” Hegseth said.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, carrying a large share of global oil shipments. Trump said several countries had begun rerouting energy imports toward the United States during the crisis.

“I made a statement, send your ships to Texas, it's not that much further. Send your ships to Louisiana. Send your ships to Alaska,” Trump said.

He added that Asian allies including Japan and South Korea were increasingly dependent on safe shipping corridors protected by the United States.

“Japan got 90 per cent of their oil, of most of their energy, but most of their oil from the Hormuz Strait. South Korea got 43 percent of it,” Trump said.

Trump also said Iran was seeking negotiations after suffering military and economic pressure.

“Iran wants to make a deal,” he said. “Who wouldn't when your military is totally gone?”

Asked whether Iran could survive economically under current sanctions and military pressure, Trump replied: “Their economy is crashing.”

The President said the blockade itself would remain active despite the temporary pause in ship movement operations linked to Project Freedom.

The latest development comes amid weeks of escalating tensions in the Gulf following US strikes on Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure and repeated warnings from Washington against any disruption to commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway handles nearly one-fifth of global petroleum consumption and is closely watched by energy markets, including major importers such as India, China, Japan and South Korea. lkjRubio said Washington wanted a stronger Lebanese government capable of challenging Hezbollah’s military influence.

“There shouldn’t be a Hezbollah and a government,” Rubio said. “There should be a government.”

The briefing also touched on Rubio’s upcoming trip to the Vatican and Italy.

Rubio rejected suggestions that the visit was linked to tensions between Trump and Pope Leo, saying the discussions would focus on humanitarian aid, religious freedom and the persecution of Christians in parts of the world.

“We share with the Catholic Church a concern about the destruction of religious liberty,” Rubio said.

He also defended US humanitarian efforts toward Cuba, saying Washington had attempted to channel aid through the church but faced resistance from the Cuban government.

“We were willing to give more humanitarian aid to Cuba,” Rubio said. “The Cuban regime has to allow us to do it.”

Rubio repeatedly framed the administration’s foreign policy as a defence of international order and US strategic interests.

“We cannot live in a world where a rogue state like this Iranian regime is allowed to claim control over an international shipping lane,” Rubio said.

The War Powers Act, passed by Congress in 1973 after the Vietnam War, was designed to limit presidential authority to commit US forces to military conflict without congressional approval. Successive administrations from both parties have often questioned parts of the law while continuing to comply with some reporting requirements.

--IANS

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