Progress on Ukraine was possible, but deal remained distant: US media

Washington, Dec 29 (IANS) US media did not appear to be convinced of a successful Ukrainian peace following the meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Most outlets said progress was possible, but a deal remained distant.

The Wall Street Journal said the talks at Mar-a-Lago brought “fresh optimism” but no breakthrough. It reported that Russia is still pushing for land gains and has rejected a ceasefire. The paper noted that Trump struck an upbeat tone but admitted key obstacles remain.

The Journal quoted Trump saying, “I think both presidents want to make a deal.” It also cited his warning that “this is not a one-day process deal” and called the talks “very complicated stuff.” The report said neither side gave details of what was resolved.

The New York Times took a similar view. It reported Trump saying a deal was “maybe very close,” while also warning it might not happen. The paper said a revised 20-point U.S.–Ukraine proposal was unfinished. It added that Russia rejected several proposals put forward by Kyiv and Washington.

The Times said Zelensky described the meeting as “a great meeting” with “a great discussion on all the topics.” Trump appeared more cautious. He suggested Europe would take the lead on security guarantees. On the territory and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the paper said there was little sign of a breakthrough.

The Washington Post also struck a careful tone. It said Trump and Zelensky sounded hopeful after the talks. At the same time, it stressed that major hurdles remain. The Post reported that the United States would help facilitate Russia–Ukraine talks in January. It quoted Trump describing the process as “very complicated stuff.”

The Post added that while both leaders moved closer on a proposal, it was unclear whether Russia would accept it. The gaps, it said, are still wide.

Fox News offered a more upbeat framing. It reported that the talks could open the way for the first direct call between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin in more than five years. Citing a source, it said such a call would be a “diplomatic victory” for Trump.

Fox News quoted Trump calling his phone conversation with Putin “good and very productive.” He said, “I do believe that we have the makings of a deal.” He also warned that if talks fail, the war could drag on and cost many lives.

US media outlets noted increased diplomatic activity surrounding the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting. Trump spoke with Putin before seeing Zelenskyy. Both leaders also joined a call with European officials. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed progress. She stressed the need for “ironclad security guarantees” for Ukraine.

--IANS

lkj/rs