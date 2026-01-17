January 17, 2026 7:22 PM हिंदी

Pro Wrestling League: Haryana Thunders roar with dominant 7–2 win over Punjab Royals

Noida, Jan 17 (IANS) Haryana Thunders made a thunderous statement on their Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026 debut, outclassing Punjab Royals with a dominant 7–2 win in their opening tie at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Friday night.

Displaying authority across weight categories, Haryana Thunders seized control early and never let go, blending sharp tactical execution with relentless scoring to underline their championship ambitions. Punjab Royals struggled to find momentum as Haryana’s wrestlers dictated the pace and direction of the contest from start to finish.

The evening began with Ashirov Ashraf setting the tone in the men’s 86kg category, edging past Tariel G in a closely contested 6–5 bout.

Although Punjab found a response through Chandermohan, who defeated Parvinder 13–6 in the men’s 74kg bout, Haryana quickly regained control and never looked back.

The highlight of the night was a clinical performance by Neha Sangwan, who was deservedly named Player of the Match after registering a flawless 8–0 victory over Punjab captain Roksana Zasina in the women’s 57kg bout.

Momentum firmly shifted Haryana’s way as Iryna Koliadenko produced a commanding 15–2 win over Ana Godinez in the women’s 62kg category, followed by Ankush’s solid 5–2 victory against Chirag in the men’s 57kg bout. Tumur Tulga then delivered one of the most dominant performances of the night, blanking Islam Guseinov 15–0 in the men’s 65kg category to further stretch Haryana’s lead.

The women’s 76kg contest ended in a hard-fought 2–2 draw between Kajal and Priya Malik, but any hopes of a late Punjab resurgence were extinguished when Yui Susaki secured a walkover win against Hansika Lamba in the women’s 53kg category.

Punjab managed one more win through Dinesh, who defeated Anirudh Gulia 7–3 in the men’s 125kg bout, but the tie was already firmly in Haryana’s grasp.

Reacting to the impressive start, the Haryana Thunders owner Ms Prerana Banka expressed pride in the team’s mindset and preparation.

“This win reflects the hard work put in by our wrestlers and support staff over the past few months. It’s just the beginning, but the intent shown tonight is exactly what Haryana Thunders stand for, fearless, disciplined and hungry for success. We believe this squad has the potential to go all the way,” she said.

With this commanding victory over Punjab Royals, Haryana Thunders opened their PWL 2026 campaign on a high.

