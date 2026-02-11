Chiranjeevi pens note of gratitude to his first film's producer, director

Hyderabad, Feb 11 (IANS) Recalling that February 11 was the first day he stood in front of a camera for his film 'Punadhirallu', which incidentally was the first film for which he shot, Mega star Chiranjeevi on Wednesday penned a note of gratitude to the audiences and to the director and producer of the film, who, he said, had given him his first opportunity.

Taking to his X timeline to post black and white pictures from the sets of the film, which was made in 1979, Chiranjeevi, in Telugu, wrote, "Today marks the first day in my life that I stood in front of the camera for the movie 'Punadhirallu'.”

The actor went on to point out that the joy, excitement and responsibility that he felt on that day along with the emotions he experienced then could not be described in words.

The actor, who said that the moment still felt like it had happened only yesterday or the day before, likened the experience to a beautiful full moon story.

He said, "On this special occasion, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the director and producer of that film who gave me my first opportunity."

The top star of Telugu cinema pointed out that it was their trust and encouragement that helped lay the foundation stones for his journey in acting.

"From that day until today, my thanks to all the audience members who have supported and blessed me, " he wrote.

For the unaware, 'Punadhirallu', which released in 1979, was directed by Gudapati Rajkumar and produced by Kranthi Kumar. Although this was the first film for which Chiranjeevi shot, his first film to release was 'Pranam Khareedu'. 'Punadhirallu' won two Nandi Awards. While the film won the Nandi Award for Best Feature Film, actor Gokina Rama Rao won the Best Actor Award for his performance in the film.

