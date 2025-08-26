August 26, 2025 5:05 PM हिंदी

Priyanka Gandhi joins Rahul-Tejashwi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar's Supaul

Priyanka Gandhi joins Rahul-Tejashwi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar's Supaul

Patna, Aug 26 (IANS) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday joined Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's ongoing ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar’s Supaul.

The Yatra, on its 10th day, received a major boost with the participation of the leaders of the INDIA bloc as it moves to Supaul, Fulparas, Jhanjharpur, and Sakri Bazar.

Priyanka Gandhi, Revanth Reddy sat with Rahul Gandhi and a few other leaders of the INDIA bloc on the roof of an SUV, which was moving slowly, as they waved at the crowd.

The day will conclude with a mass rally in Sakri Bazar, where the INDIA bloc leaders will address the public.

Launched on August 17, the campaign seeks to highlight the SIR issue, with Rahul Gandhi projecting it as "the battle to save democracy" to be fought on the streets as well.

Both Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav have accused the NDA and the Election Commission of irregularities in the voter list.

Priyanka Gandhi’s entry is being viewed as a strategic outreach to women voters, who make up nearly 50 per cent of Bihar’s electorate.

By standing with Rahul and Tejashwi, Priyanka sent a signal of the Mahagathbandhan’s unity.

Congress insiders believe that women could be a decisive force in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

The opposition leaders have accused the Election Commission of deleting poor and new voters from the rolls.

They alleged that the ECI, under the pressure of the BJP, has targeted disenfranchisement in several constituencies, especially in minority dominant regions.

Political observers suggest that Priyanka and Revanth Reddy’s presence transforms the yatra from a state-level agitation into a national-level opposition movement.

The Opposition believes that the Rahul–Tejashwi duo has already built strong momentum, and Priyanka Gandhi's involvement is being described as a “booster dose”.

Rahul Gandhi has asserted that all the INDIA bloc constituents in Bihar are working unitedly for the upcoming Assembly polls, and the results will be fruitful for them.

--IANS

ajk/dpb

LATEST NEWS

Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat plant true example of ‘Make in India, Make for World’: Chairman

Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat plant a true example of ‘Make in India, Make for World’: Chairman

Siddhant Chaturvedi gets poetic, existential in social media post, talks about lost voice in times of auto-correct

Siddhant Chaturvedi gets poetic, existential in social media post, talks about lost voice in times of auto-correct

Sonam Bajwa breaks the dance floor with her sizzling moves in the "Akeli Laila' song from Baaghi 4

Sonam Bajwa breaks the dance floor with her sizzling moves in the "Akeli Laila' song from Baaghi 4

Bhubaneswar: Club Chocolate crafts India’s first sculpture of PM Modi, symbolising landmark initiatives like Op Sindoor, Ujjwala Yojana

Bhubaneswar club crafts India’s first chocolate sculpture of PM Modi, symbolising initiatives like 'Op Sindoor', Ujjwala Yojana

Odisha: Angul lemons exported to US, farmers reap higher profits

Odisha: Angul lemons exported to US, farmers reap higher profits

Shah Rukh Khan tells Farah Khan: You should apologise

Shah Rukh Khan tells Farah Khan: You should apologise

India Inc. expected to post 5-6 pc revenue growth in Q2 FY26: ICRA

India Inc. expected to post 5-6 pc revenue growth in Q2 FY26: ICRA

Rakshanda Khan calls working with child artists in Dhakad Beera 'a riot'

Rakshanda Khan calls working with child artists in Dhakad Beera 'a riot'

Babul Supriyo mulls over the role of destiny in cinema and art

Babul Supriyo mulls over the role of destiny in cinema and art

Pakistan: Death toll in relentless rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa climbs to 406

Pakistan: Death toll in relentless rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa climbs to 406