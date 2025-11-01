November 01, 2025 1:31 AM हिंदी

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie turns director, records the actress in a cute video

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie turns director, records the actress in a cute video

Mumbai Oct 31 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares an adorable video of her little daughter Malti Marie recording the actress in her leisure time.

In the video shared by Priyanka, fans can hear Malti Marie, in her gibberish language, telling Priyanka that she is recording her, with an expectation of her mommy to say something on camera Priyanka, giving in to her daughter's wish, is heard saying, “Hi! How are you?!” to her fans watching the video.

The actress captioned the video as, “Is our daughter a director?! “Take a video and say something, sayyy,” and tagged husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka is seen in her comfy white homewear and lazing around in her cosy bed in the video.

The actress who is in Geneva, Switzerland, has been sharing a lot of videos shot straight from the flight, mid-air. The actress, along with the Jonas family and daughter Malti Marie, was in Florida recently accompanying her husband Nick Jonas on his music tour.

Straight from the concert, Chopra had thrown in a treat to her fans with adorable photos and videos of herself, the Jonas family and Malti Marie.

The actor shared a compilation of photos and videos on her social media account with the caption, “On tour with Daddy is always a good time with an evil eye and smiley emoticon. In a clip, Priyanka is seen dancing with Malti in her arms, swaying along to the Jonas Brothers music as the little girl is seen caressing her mother and playing with her hair.

In another video shared by Chopra, the entire set of audience who were seen attending the Jonas brothers’ concert was seen singing the happy birthday song for Kevin Jonas’ daughter Valentina. The little girl who was seen standing on the stage was seen getting extremely shy and happy to see thousands of audience members singing the birthday song for her

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Allu Sirish gets engaged to the 'love of his life' Nayanika

Allu Sirish gets engaged to the 'love of his life' Nayanika

Haryana: 78th Nirankari Sant Samagam in Samalkha draws devotees from 25 countries; over 1 lakh volunteers serve langar

Haryana: 78th Nirankari Sant Samagam in Samalkha draws devotees from 25 countries; over 1 lakh volunteers serve langar

Atul Wasan calls India’s T20I collapse ‘a concern’ after Melbourne defeat against Australia in the second match of the five-match series. Photo credit: IANS

Atul Wasan calls India’s T20I collapse ‘a concern’ after Melbourne defeat

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie turns director, records the actress in a cute video

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie turns director, records the actress in a cute video

Rishabh Pant narrates how he tackled frustration and fought demotivation during the rehab period, thanks COE staff for their help

Rishabh Pant narrates how he tackled frustration and fought demotivation during the rehab period, thanks COE staff for their help

Bihar election should be contested on economic growth: NK Singh

Bihar election should be contested on economic growth: NK Singh

BB 19: Kunickaa Sadanand urges girls to check partner’s finances before marriage, recalls her own journey

BB 19: Kunickaa Sadanand urges girls to check partner’s finances before marriage, recalls her own journey

‘Hats off to the girls’: Atul Wasan hails India’s semifinal win over Australia in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. IANS Photos

‘Hats off to the girls’: Atul Wasan hails India’s semifinal win over Australia

BRS, BJP have ‘fevicol bond’: Telangana CM Reddy

BRS, BJP have ‘fevicol bond’: Telangana CM Reddy

Dharmendra remains under close medical observation, with no update on his discharge yet

Dharmendra remains under close medical observation, no update on discharge yet