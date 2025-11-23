November 23, 2025 5:29 AM हिंदी

Priyanka Chopra wishes SS Kartikeya on birthday: 'To the man who silently holds up the fort'

Priyanka Chopra wishes SS Kartikeya on birthday: 'To the man who silently holds up the fort'

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her social media account to wish South filmmaker S.S. Karthikeya on his birthday on Saturday.

Sharing a fun video on her social media account, Priyanka was seen dancing with Karthikeya to A.R. Rahman’s iconic song 'Urvashi Urvashi'.

Priyanka captioned it as, "Take it easy, my friend. To the man who silently holds up the fort. Happy Birthday, SS Karthikeya. So happy to be dancing through this movie with you."

South superstar Mahesh Babu also took to his social media account to wish the birthday boy Kartikeya.

Mahesh wrote, “The silent man behind everything we build… Happy Birthday, Karth… Always amazed to see you hold the toughest pieces together with ease … Wishing you a great year onwards and upwards.”

For the uninitiated, SS Karthikeya is the son of renowned director SS Rajamouli and is producing the upcoming film Varanasi, which is set to release in January 2027.

Talking about Varanasi, the movie directed by S.S. Rajamouli promises a visually stunning time-travelling action-adventure with deep mythological roots.

The film stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

On November 15, the title unveiling event was held in Hyderabad, where the film is currently being shot.

Priyanka, Mahesh, Prithviraj, and S. S. Rajamouli’s event saw a crowd of more than 50,000 fans at the event.

The actress stunned in an all-white Indian lehenga choli, with pearl-white and golden jewellery.

Just like her fans, Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas too seemed awestruck and mesmerised by his wife.

Taking to his social media account, Nick had shared Priyanka’s photos from the event and called her the ‘Desi Girl’, further winning over the hearts of many Indians.

In another post, he had also called her look for the event 'mesmerising'.

--IANS

rd/khz

LATEST NEWS

Sahibzada Farhan and Mohammad Nawaz help Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the T20I Tri-series 2025 in Rawalpindi on Saturday. Photo credit: www.pcb.com.pk

T20I Tri-series: Sahibzada Farhan, Mohd Nawaz help Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Gujarat CM urges 4,473 new recruits to drive 'nation-first' governance

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel urges 4,473 new recruits to drive 'nation-first' governance

Gujarat CM inaugurates grand Tana Riri Festival in Vadnagar, calls for preserving artistic heritage

Gujarat CM inaugurates grand Tana Riri Festival in Vadnagar, calls for preserving artistic heritage

G20 Johannesburg Summit: PM Modi pitches global cooperation, disaster resilience and clean energy at Session 2

G20 Johannesburg Summit: PM Modi pitches global cooperation, disaster resilience and clean energy at Session 2

Ronit Bose Roy quits social media, says 'he will be back when he feels ready'

Ronit Bose Roy quits social media, says 'he will be back when he feels ready'

Gujarat Agriculture Minister Jitubhai Vaghani

Gujarat govt to procure paddy, millet, maize directly from farmers at MSP

In J&K’s Udhampur, farmers reap good dividends from mushroom cultivation

In J&K’s Udhampur, farmers reap good dividends from mushroom cultivation

Palak Muchhal offers a glimpse into brother Palaash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana's pre-wedding celebrations

Palak Muchhal offers a glimpse into brother Palaash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana's pre-wedding celebrations

BB 19: Salman Khan reprimands Kunickaa Sadanand for gossiping over Malti Chahar’s sexual preference

BB 19: Salman Khan reprimands Kunickaa Sadanand for gossiping over Malti Chahar’s sexual preference

Bangladesh's Yunus govt instructs EC to hold referendum along with Feb elections (File image)

Bangladesh's Yunus govt instructs EC to hold referendum along with Feb elections