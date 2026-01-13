Priyanka Chopra welcomes 'The Bluff' director Frank E. Flowers on Instagram

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Global Star Priyanka Chopra is all set to deliver another powerful performance in Frank E. Flowers' upcoming swashbuckler action thriller "The Bluff".

Now, as the filmmaker finally decided to join Instagram, PeeCee welcomed him to the platform with a sweet post.

Taking to the Stories section of her Instagram account, Priyanka shared a photo with Frank and wrote, "And he's on instagram! Welcome @franke.flowers. Director- The Bluff (sic)".

While the director can be seen posing for a selfie, Priyanka, who was in the middle of getting ready, blew a kiss at the camera.

Even before reaching the OTT platform Prime Video on February 25, "The Bluff" has already managed to create some massive buzz among movie buffs.

PeeCee will be seen in an action-packed avatar in her next as Ercell Bodden, a fierce pirate.

Recently, she treated the netizens with a sneak peek into the project.

In one of the stills, we could see a battle-ready and blood-soaked PeeCee in the middle of the battlefield, fighting Keith Urban.

Introducing us to another dimension of her personality, the stills also feature Priyanka as a devoted mother who simply loves to spend time with her child.

Uploading the photos on Insta, Priyanka wrote, "Mother. Protector. Pirate. Meet Bloody Mary #TheBluff | Feb. 25. 2026 Only on @PrimeVideo @KarlUrban @primemovies."

Set in the late 1800s, "The Bluff" revolves around Ercell Bodden (Played by Priyanka Chopra), a former pirate known by the name of “Bloody Mary.”

Ercell, who has created a calm and peaceful life for herself with her child after fleeing her ruthless crew, is haunted by her past.

Backed by the Russo Brothers under AGBO Studios along with Amazon MGM Studios, "The Bluff" also features Temuera Morrison as Quartermaster Lee, Captain Connor’s gold-hungry consigliere, along with Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, Zach Morris, David Field, and Vedanten Naidoo in prominent roles.

