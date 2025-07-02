Priyanka Chopra shares the struggles of being an actress

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share a light-hearted yet honest post about the everyday struggles of being an actress.

From wardrobe malfunctions to emotional setbacks, the actress, who has been busy promoting her film “Heads of State,” gave a glimpse into the not-so-glamorous side of stardom. Taking to her Instagram handle, the desi girl shared a video wherein she is heard saying, “I’m an actress of course my nails falls off right before the red carpet. “I’m an actress. Of course, my belt falls off on stage in front of everyone. I’m an actress. My plus one stole my love. I’m an actress. Of course, I am promoting my summer blockbuster in midsummer heat in fall winter 2025 Burberry.” Chopra captioned her post, simply writing, “I’m an actress.”

Priyanka Chopra has been grabbing attention with her appearance at the London premiere of her film “Heads of State.” The Baywatch actress turned heads on the red carpet with her striking look and confident presence. She also posted a video of her impromptu dance with husband Nick Jonas on Instagram. In the clip, PeeCee was seen wearing a vibrant purple fringed maxi dress as she danced to Camila Cabello’s popular track “Bam Bam.” Nick Jonas complemented her stylish presence in a sharp royal blue suit.

The singer shared the video on his Instagram with the caption, “Date night for #headsofstate premiere in London (sic).”

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s latest offering “Heads of State” directed by Ilya Naishuller, also features Idris Elba and John Cena. The film stars Priyanka as an MI6 operative involved in an international conspiracy. The action thriller revolves around two rival world leaders who are forced to put their differences aside and join forces when they become the targets of a dangerous international threat.

The film is slated to be released on July 2, 2025.

--IANS

ps/