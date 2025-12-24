Priyanka Chopra says ’I'm in awe' as Nick Jonas wraps up the North American leg of the tour

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra lauded her husband Nick Jonas as the Jonas brothers wrap up the North American leg of their "Greetings From Your Hometown" tour.

Showering love and admiration on the American singer and actor, PeeCee wrote on her Instagram, "And it’s a wrap on the North American leg of the Greetings From Your Hometown tour. Congratulations @nickjonas I’m always so in awe of all you do. You deserve this and so much more. We love you. (love kissed emoji) @joejonas. (sic)"

Priyanka's post further included a fun group photo of Priyanka and Nick with brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin's better half, Danielle Jonas.

This was followed by a couple of backstage sneak peeks from the tour of Nick performing with his brothers.

From Nick and Priyanka posing for a lovely couple's photo, to little Malti giving a warm hug to her mother, to a group photo of all those who were a part of the "Greetings From Your Hometown" tour, the post shared some precious candid moments from the Jonas Brothers tour.

PeeCee was also seen lovingly holding little Malti in her arms as both of them smiled at each other.

The last picture in the post was of Priyanka facing the camera, while Nick lovingly held her from behind.

In another update, PeeCee recently appeared as a guest in the opening episode of the celebrity chat show, "The Great Indian Kapil Show season 4".

During her appearance, she shared that her daughter Malti is simply in love with the idea of ‘Indian Princess’.

“Whenever she wears Ghagra Choli, she calls herself an Indian princess. She loves her bindi, bangles, and accessories,” shared Priyanka.

Reacting to this, Navjyot Singh Sidhu commented, “A queen’s daughter will obviously call herself a princess,” referring to Priyanka as the queen.

She also revealed that Nick once took her in his plane over the clouds so that she could see the moon and break the fast on the eve of Karva Chauth.

--IANS

pm/