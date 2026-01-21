Priyanka Chopra revisits 2016: 'The one where everything happened all at once'

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Finally, actress Priyanka Chopra also decided to revisit some of her fond memories from 2016.

She remembers 10 years ago as the time when a lot was taking place in her life all at once.

2016 happened to be the year when PeeCee was honored with the prestigious Padma Shri Award, which she received from then-President Pranab Mukherjee, and was also appointed as the UNICEF Global Goodwill Ambassador.

It was the time when Priyanka was making her presence felt on the global stage.

She was working on her Hollywood debut, "Quantico, in which she essayed the role of Alex Parrish, after which she also went on to be a part of "Baywatch" as Victoria Leeds.

PeeCee further got her first cover in an American Magazine in 2016, along with receiving her primary Peoples Choice Award.

Some of her other firsts in 2016 included having her first White House correspondence dinner with former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, attending her first Oscars, and her first time on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon".

Some of Priyanka's other professional highlights were attending the Billboard music award, and gracing the screening actors guild award.

Talking about Bollywood, PeeCee uploaded stills from her movies, "Dil Dhadakne Do" and "Bajirao Mastani" in the post.

Priyanka also shared some of her personal moments from 2016, like the vibrant Holi celebration, adopting her furry friend Angel and, loosing her grandmother (Nani).

"The one where everything happened all at once", PeeCee wrote the caption.

Reacting to the post, actress Dia Mirza commented, "Queeeeeeeen" followed by a fire emoji.

Saba Pataudi added, "Gorgeous and Proud...Keep shining. Love n Duas always".

Work-wise, Priyanka is all set to make an impactful comeback to the Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s highly ambitious project "Varanasi". She will be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in her next.

--IANS

pm/