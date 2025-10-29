Priyanka Chopra pulls daughter Malti back as she tries to run to daddy Nick Jonas on stage mid-concert

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared an umpteen number of photos and videos on her social media account straight from her husband Nick Jonas’ music concert in Florida.

Amongst all the photos and videos, one video that caught everyone's attention was of her daughter Malti Marie in her fun and cute element. In the video Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie are seen watching Nick Jonas perform live at the concert. What caught more attention is the way little Malti desperately tries to climb the stairs leading to the stage, just to run to her father, who was performing live at a houseful location.

Priyanka is seen gently holding her frock from behind to keep her away from running straight onto the stage during the live concert. For the uninitiated, the actress and her little girl have Nick Jonas on his music tour. Priyanka shared the carousel full of the tour's fun moments featuring herself, her daughter and other family members and friends.

PeeCee captioned it as, “On tour with Daddy is always a good time with an evil eye and smiley emoticon.” In the first set of images, Priyanka can be seen backstage flashing a bright smile while sporting a casual white jacket with Nick's name embroidered on it. Later, the actor was seen captured in a romantic moment with Nick, where the couple posed for a romantic mirror selfie with each other.

Several adorable clips also featured little Malti Marie. Another video clip shows Priyanka dancing with Malti in her arms, swaying along to the Jonas Brothers' music as Malti is seen playing with her mother's hair.

In a cute behind-the-scenes moment, Priyanka is seen walking backstage holding a large palm-tree-shaped balloon with Malti following her mommy adorably.

Another picture shows Malti sitting on the lap of her grandmother, Denise Jonas.

